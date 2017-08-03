Dynasty Warriors 9 heads west on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Dynasty Warriors 9 heads west on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Koei Tecmo has announced. Previously the game had been confirmed for PS4 only. There's no release date yet.

Omega Force's latest takes the long-running series open-world for the first time. Players can follow the main storyline quests or spend time exploring China. Here's the official blurb from Koei Tecmo:

"From the lush cedar woods and bamboo forests of Chengdu to the legendary Great Wall - the ongoing war will continue to rage along their journey. Skirmishes, clashes, special side missions, and larger scale conflicts can be engaged at the player's will as they venture through far-reaching lands, allowing for a sense of freedom of choice for the player previously unfelt in previous Dynasty Warriors titles.

"These battles range from scouting missions to discover powerful enemy officers, to guerrilla actions to subdue messengers and scouts, to outright sabotage on enemy supply troops; success in these combat engagements offer great rewards and have an effect on future battles' difficulty."

Meanwhile, Koei Tecmo announced two new playable characters for the game: Man Chong, from the kingdom of Wei, and Zhou Cang from the kingdom of Shu.