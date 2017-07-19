Left 4 Dead and Evolve dev is releasing a VR Blade Runner 2049 game

Left 4 Dead and Evolve developer Turtle Rock Studios is releasing a VR game tie-in for the upcoming Blade Runner sequel.

Entitled Blade Runner 2049: Replicant Pursuit, the game is coming to Gear VR this Friday, 21st July.

Replicant Pursuit places players in the cockpit of a "spinner", the flying sentinels primed to "retire" renegade robots.

Oculus announced that it's partnered with two other developers to release two more Blade Runner 2049 VR games for both Gear VR and Oculus Rift "around the film's premiere in October."

Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) and stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. It will arrive in theaters on 6th October and its new trailer is excellent.