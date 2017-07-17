Eurogamer.net
Splatoon is getting an anime adaptation

By Jeffrey Matulef

Splatoon, Nintendo's comical paint-based brawler about squid-human hybrid children, is getting an anime spin-off.

As reported by Japanese magazine CoroCoro (via JapaneseNintendo), the series will premiere on CoroCoro's YouTube page on 12th August.

CoroCoro already has a manga serialisation of Splatoon in its magazine, so it seems likely that the anime will follow along these lines. Whether it's a straight adaptation of that or a sequel is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, Splatoon 2 is getting some good praise, with our Martin Robinson really digging its single-player campaign. A full review of that will be up tomorrow at 4pm. Stay tooned!

