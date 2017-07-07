City of Brass looks like Prince of Persia meets BioShock

What if BioShock and Prince of Persia made a baby? It might look something like City of Brass.

City of Brass is the newest title from ex-BioShock developers at Uppercut Games, the company behind Submerged and Epoch. You play as a roguish thief, battling through the City of Brass to acquire a fabled treasure.

Players manoeuvre an ever-changing environment using their guile, a scimitar and a whip, while uncovering treasure, traps and ghoulish foes in a battle against time. The whip can be used to disarm, stun or shatter foes, as well as swing their way through the Arabian Nights-themed metropolis.

"Developing a game with multiple, interacting systems that players can freely combine feels like a return to our roots, drawing on our experiences working on BioShock and many of our other favourites," said lead designer Ed Orman. "Players must learn how to use the traps to kill their foes, and even turn enemies against each another. You'll perish in the City of Brass - often, and quite horribly - but as your skills improve and you discover new ways to cheat death, you'll return to fight another day."

City of Brass is due for release on Steam this Autumn, but Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users will have to wait until next year.