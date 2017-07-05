There's no new official Half-Life game, but there is an officially licensed Half-Life comic

There exists an officially-licensed Half-Life comic - and this month Chapter 3 comes out.

That's right, we said Half-Life and 3 in the same sentence, and it relates to an actual thing that's actually confirmed to be coming out. Shocking!

It's called Half-Life: A Place In The West - Chapter 3. Never heard of A Place In the West? It has its origins as a fan project - as most things Half-Life related do these days - but managed to snag a license from Valve to use the Half-Life IP commercially.

The comic began life in 2014, with an official launch on Steam last September. Chapter 3: The Pit continues the adventures of Leyla Poirier and Albert Kempinski, taking them further into the world of New Franklin.

Here's the official blurb:

Half-Life: A Place in the West is a licensed, fan-made comic book set within Valve's acclaimed Half-Life universe, in which Earth has fallen under the grip of the totalitarian Combine empire following a scientific experiment gone very wrong.

As a group of military commandos sweep across the American wasteland kidnapping children, a troubled father, an intrepid young scientist, and an ancient alien warrior are drawn to the strange city from which the attackers sprung: New Franklin. Once inside, they discover a powerful secret - but the city holds many dangers, and deceptive temptations.

Faced with warring clans, diabolical experiments, a treacherous conspiracy, and the growing shadow of the Combine, they must unlock New Franklin's mysteries before it's too late - and the lives of everyone in the city hang in the balance.

Half-Life: A Place in the West - Chapter 3: The Pit will be available exclusively via Steam on Friday 21st July, priced £1.49.