What's Phil Harrison up to these days?

Phil Harrison sees things from a special perspective, not because he's as tall as an NBA basketball player, but because he's had high-up jobs at both PlayStation and Xbox. He was with Sony for 15 years, fronted conferences, fronted PlayStation for goodness sake - he's a huge part of PlayStation history. He was at Microsoft for a blink of an eye by comparison - only three years - but in no less of a key role: leader of Xbox in Europe. He's worked on both sides of the fence. But Microsoft was two years ago: these days Harrison invests. He makes investments like the one yesterday: London virtual reality and augmented reality start-up Dream Reality Interactive, run by Harrison's old Sony SingStar colleague Dave Ranyard. In other words, Harrison uses all his knowledge gained over the years to make smart bets on the future. You could say he puts his money where his mouth is. I caught up with him at the ongoing Gamelab conference in Barcelona to see what he thought about how his old employers Microsoft and Sony are doing, and more.

PS4 Pro and Xbox One X Mid-generation refreshes - half-step improvements in hardware - are a new thing this console generation. In Harrison's day, particularly at PlayStation, 'smaller, slimmer, cheaper' was the mantra. "It's a new approach to the business model," Harrison said. "Whereas previously you keep the platform the same and dramatically reduce the price to get to new audiences, they're keeping the price the same or slightly higher but increasing the performance. "It's unclear how that will play out, whether it's going to double the install-base like it would have done in PlayStation 2 era, dropping from 399 to 199 to 99. I'm not sure it's going to have the same dramatic growth on the market as we've seen in the past."

A lack of Xbox exclusives Harrison was president of Sony Worldwide Studios when he left in 2008 - the job Shawn Layden now holds. Those Worldwide Studios are Sony's network of first-party studios making exclusive PlayStation games. Harrison helped lay the foundations for European PlayStation exclusives such as LittleBigPlanet, and tried to do similar with Microsoft Studios for Xbox. What he brought to the table were exactly the sort of glitzy platform exclusives in short supply at this year's E3. But we're seeing fewer and fewer first-party exclusive games from Microsoft. Why? "Both Microsoft and Sony have the same challenge," Harrison said, "which is the cost of development to compete has gone up so dramatically you really have to be launching on multiple platforms to have any chance of making money. "The traditional first-party business model of only making a game exclusively for your own device: the economics are really tough. I'm not saying they don't work but they don't work in as many cases as they used to."

The E3 press conferences Phil Harrison is no stranger to the E3 press conference stage - he's been on it enough times. I wondered what he thought about this year's bunch of performances and what it was like working on them from the inside. "What you see on stage at those press conferences is the result of months and months of preparation and editorial process," he said. "You want to set a certain level of expectation and excitement for your platform; you want to show the best things you've got - but you don't want to blow all of your fireworks in one go. It's an incredibly hard thing to get right. "You have all these different stakeholders that you have to keep happy. You've got your own aspirations as a brand and as a company: you want to do the best job you can for your products. You then have the hardcore fans you invite who are incredibly important and are incredibly welcome, and you want them to be there. But are you only presenting to them or are you presenting to the thousand-or-so industry people in the room? Or are you presenting to the few million people streaming? It's so hard to thread the needle through all of those."

I asked whether the notion of 'winning' an E3 press conference battle was ever a thing felt internally at Sony and Microsoft. "No of course not," he said. "I always used to laugh about this because I completely understand why the media go through that 'who won?' routine - I get that and it's quite interesting to read - but could you tell me, looking back, who won E3 2009?" I thought for a bit and I couldn't. "No of course not," he said. "Does it matter? No of course not. It's a way of - no harm in it - writing another interesting story about E3 that doesn't really matter in the long term." He laughed when I asked how close to the wire things got before conferences. "Oh Jesus!" he said. "Very close, very close." But he said there weren't any last minute changes made in reaction to what opposing platforms holders might have just said or done. "No," he said, "because you are so well into your rehearsal programming, your scripting, you can't make fundamental wholesale changes. You get feedback, you get a little bit of insight from what's going on, but it's more useful in the follow-up interviews with media. It's not something you can really react to on stage."