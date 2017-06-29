Argos has SNES mini in stock

UK retailer Argos has stock of the SNES mini available to buy via the Argos website for £69.99 - if you are quick.

The chain's website is under strain, but people report being able to pick up the hard-to-find SNES mini via the Argos iOS and Android app instead of the desktop website.

Simply search for the SNES mini, or use its product code "7156627" to find and buy one, NeoGAF users report.

The SNES mini has been selling out everywhere since it was announced earlier this week and promptly put up for pre-order at Argos, GAME and Smyths. Nintendo has promised more stock of the SNES mini will be available than the NES mini last year, although the device still seems to be selling out just as fast.

Good luck!