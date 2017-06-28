Zen Studios says goodbye to last-gen with Pinball FX3

Zen Studios, the developer of popular series Pinball FX and Zen Pinball, has announced its upcoming proper next-gen (well, now current-gen) platform with Pinball FX3.

Unlike Pinball FX2 and Zen Pinball 2, which were created for last-gen platforms and then ported over to more contemporary consoles, Pinball FX3 was developed specifically for PS4, Xbox One and PC. As such, there won't be a PS3 or Xbox 360 version. So long, old friends.

The good news is that a "majority" of content from those games will be transferable to FX3 for free, the studio stated.

When asked exactly what a "majority" entails in this instance, Zen offered Eurogamer the following statement:

"We will be confirm the table roster in the coming weeks.

"There are some tables not making the jump to Pinball FX3 due to business / licensing challenges. Zen has been developing licensed content for almost seven years now, and not all agreements have language that allows us to move from platform to platform. That said, there are a handful (literally) of licensed tables that we will have to, very sadly, leave behind.

"However, we are super excited for new content and exciting tables coming day 1 to Pinball FX3.

"Zen is always happy to provide our players the best value possible, so we are excited they can bring their content from PFX2 / ZP2 to PFX3 at no charge, and also giving them many new reasons and ways to enjoy this content."

It's not clear when Pinball FX3 will launch, but Zen teased that it will launch with three new tables from "a brand-new IP partner".

Details on FX3's new features are slim, but Zen seems to be courting the competitive scene with this one.

"Designed to bring the community together like never before, Pinball FX3 is built around multiplayer match-ups and competitive tournament play," the studio stated in its announcement.

That said, it's also planning to bolster up its single-player content as well. "Zen Studios also placed a strong focus on helping players become more competitive, and have designed new single-player modes featuring special challenges that will help players develop their skills as they connect with the Pinball FX3 community," Zen added.