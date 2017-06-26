Nintendo confirms SNES mini, including never-released Starfox 2

Nintendo has confirmed the SNES mini, which Eurogamer first revealed word of back in April.

SNES mini - officially titled the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System - will launch in the UK on 29th September.

The microconsole will again launch with 21 games pre-loaded onto the system - including the never-released Starfox 2. Classics such as Super Mario World, Donkey Kong Country, F-Zero and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past are also included.

Two controllers will be included in the box, but you'll need an AC adaptor to use its USB plug.

For Star Fox 2, never released before anywhere, you'll need to complete the first level of the original Star Fox to unlock the game.

The full list of games included with the SNES mini in Europe lies below:

Contra III: The Alien Wars Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter 2 Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania 4 Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Its arrival follows the sold-out success of the NES mini, shipments of which could never meet the larger-than-expected demand for the system. Many units were snapped up and then sold on eBay.

Hopefully Nintendo will increase its shipment size for the SNES mini - and keep it stocked longer than just until Christmas.