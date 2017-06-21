The Steam Summer Sale 2017 begins tomorrow

The annual Steam Summer Sale begins tomorrow, 22nd June, at 6pm UK time.

Digi-bank PayPal broke the news on Twitter with an associated deal of its own: £5 off when you spend £20 on Steam.

The end date for PayPal's deal is 5th July, which is probably the end date for the Steam Summer Sale as well - last year's sale ran 23rd June to 4th July.

Expect there to be no flash sales or daily sales. Last year they were scrapped and the Steam Summer Sale 2016 results vindicated the decision.

So, that said and done, which deals are you hoping for?