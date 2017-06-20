Nintendo Switch's new system update, as explained by Nintendo's helpful Switch mascot

Turn on your Nintendo Switch today and you'll find a new system update waiting for you: it's version 3.0, with a bunch of handy new features.
You can now add friends with a Switch who were on your 3DS or Wii U friend lists, find nearby paired controllers by getting them to vibrate, and use a Switch Pro Controller via wired connection.
But, perhaps best of all, is the way Nintendo has doled out the update's patch notes.
You may have seen this blue-haired lady before. She introduced some of the Switch's system features at launch via cartoony news posts. Her name is Amelia N.
(Presumably the N. stands for Nintendo? We're not sure.)
For a big numbered update we would have perhaps expected a little more - there's still no sign of cloud saving, for example.
The ability to upload your Mii from Miitomo is also high up on fan-requested feature wishlists, along with Netflix and YouTube app support.
The full patch notes lie below, in non-Amelia style:
Nintendo Switch system software 3.0.0
- Register a channel to receive News for specific games
- Add friends from your Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- Receive notifications when your Friends go online
- Find paired controllers within communication range by activating the vibration feature
- Change the user icon order on the Home Menu
- Select from 6 new Splatoon 2 characters for user icon
- Change the system volume from the Quick Settings
- Lower the maximum volume for headphone or speakers connected to the audio jack
- Change display colors to Invert Colors or Grayscale
- Use the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller via wired communication by connecting the USB charging cable (disables NFC touchpoint)
- Update connected controllers
- Added a feature that suggests deletion of software data if there is insufficient space when downloading other software
- Resolved an issue that caused game software updates to fail and prevented the software from starting
- Improvements to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
