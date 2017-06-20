Nintendo Switch's new system update, as explained by Nintendo's helpful Switch mascot

Turn on your Nintendo Switch today and you'll find a new system update waiting for you: it's version 3.0, with a bunch of handy new features.

You can now add friends with a Switch who were on your 3DS or Wii U friend lists, find nearby paired controllers by getting them to vibrate, and use a Switch Pro Controller via wired connection.

But, perhaps best of all, is the way Nintendo has doled out the update's patch notes.

You may have seen this blue-haired lady before. She introduced some of the Switch's system features at launch via cartoony news posts. Her name is Amelia N.

(Presumably the N. stands for Nintendo? We're not sure.)

For a big numbered update we would have perhaps expected a little more - there's still no sign of cloud saving, for example.

The ability to upload your Mii from Miitomo is also high up on fan-requested feature wishlists, along with Netflix and YouTube app support.

The full patch notes lie below, in non-Amelia style:

Nintendo Switch system software 3.0.0