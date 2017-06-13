Eurogamer.net
Matterfall is out in August

By Christian Donlan Published

Housemarque's announced the release date for Matterfall, its colour-coded blaster in which you're just a voxel-based guy who shoots blue bullets in a world in which a bunch of red bullets want to kill you. It's coming to PS4 on the 15th of August.

Sometimes, I gather, you shoot red bullets while blue bullets come your way. It sounds a lot like a natty updating of Outland, a previous Housemarque blinder. But with voxels! Delicious voxels. I think the world is ready for this game.

