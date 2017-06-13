Matterfall is out in August

Housemarque's announced the release date for Matterfall, its colour-coded blaster in which you're just a voxel-based guy who shoots blue bullets in a world in which a bunch of red bullets want to kill you. It's coming to PS4 on the 15th of August.
Sometimes, I gather, you shoot red bullets while blue bullets come your way. It sounds a lot like a natty updating of Outland, a previous Housemarque blinder. But with voxels! Delicious voxels. I think the world is ready for this game.
Matterfall is the latest game from the creators of Resogun, out this summer on PS4. https://t.co/6WGSKHicJz pic.twitter.com/iKNRYd0mwD— PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 13, 2017
