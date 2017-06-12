Eurogamer.net
Klei announces new role-playing game Griftlands

Everything is negotiable.

Published

Klei Entertainment's presumably wonderful new game - does it make anything else? - has been revealed: Griftlands.

The Griftlands Steam page went live moments after a glimpse was shown at the PC Gaming Show at E3.

"Griftlands is an RPG where everything is negotiable: money, loyalty - even morality," the Steam page says. "Choose your character and make your fortune."

A first trailer shows a cartoon-drawn game, as is Klei's usual style, with what looks like turn-based combat.

Griftlands will be released late 2017/early 2018.

