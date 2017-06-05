PlayStation to sponsor London Pride 2017

PlayStation has announced it will sponsor this year's London Pride, with the hashtag #forALLthegamers.

Festivities for London Pride 2017 are being held across the capital for a fortnight from 24th June to celebrate the city's LGBT community.

The event will then culminate with the annual London Pride parade on Saturday, 8th July.

PlayStation is very proud to be sponsoring this yearâs Pride in London #ForALLthePlayers #Pride2017 pic.twitter.com/nwFxOLUuBv — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) June 3, 2017

The announcement has been praised by other gaming companies and gamers:

Amidst all the crap today, here's some great news. @PlayStationUK will sponsor this year's London Pride!#ForALLthePlayers pic.twitter.com/wSoMKMlge3 — Michael Shillingford (@MusterBuster) June 4, 2017

Writing on Twitter, PlayStation UK social media manager Eric Whelan shared more information on Sony's decision:

"Been off the grid for a few days. Came back to incredible response to our #ForALLthePlayers news. And of course, the bigoted responses..." Whelan wrote. "We've been working on this for about eight months, so it's a big deal.

"#Pride2017 is the best place to show PlayStation's inclusivity. And... it's not some kind of corporate step. #ForALLthePlayers is a project of the UK team and PSEU's LGBT group, so it means a lot to us."

Other sponsors include Barclays, Tesco and Starbucks.