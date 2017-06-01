Looks like Sony is launching a gold PlayStation 4

Photos have popped up online of a new gold-coloured PlayStation 4.

Sony is yet to announce the new console colour, which is for the regular (slim) PS4 - not the Pro - with a 1TB hard drive.

Pictures show the console on sale at US retailer Target. Eurogamer understands the images are genuine.

The Target store worker who snapped the photos and posted them on Reddit has claimed the gold PS4 will go on sale as soon as next week, on 9th June.

That's just before E3 - and Sony's annual PlayStation press briefing on Monday 12th June. It's likely Sony is saving its show for other, meatier announcements.

We've contacted Sony for comment.