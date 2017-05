Popular audio sharing app SoundCloud is now available on Xbox One.

With this app you'll be able to find popular music tracks and create your own personalised playlist.

You could also listen to podcasts on it, like that one we do sometimes.

You won't even need a paid subscription for SoundCloud, as the Xbox One app is available to those who simply have a SoundCloud Free account.

Outside of Xbox One itself, the SoundCloud app now has a beta for Windows 10.