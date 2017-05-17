Classic cars return in F1 2017

Codemasters' F1 series is bringing back classic cars, with F1 2017 to feature a selection of iconic machinery from the sport's history.

A new trailer announcing F1 2017 highlights three of the cars that will be featured, with the technologically advanced FW14B that took Nigel Mansell to the 1992 championship, the McLaren MP4/4 that won all but one race in the 1988 season and the F2002 Ferrari that ensured most F1 fans spent the 2002 season fast asleep as it droned on to countless 1-2s at the hands of Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello. It's worth noting that the MP4/4 is a pre-order bonus, though it will also be available for purchase as DLC.

The classic cars will now be woven into the main event of F1 2017, with players being invited to special events during the course of a season in their careers. Four alternative track layouts will help accommodate the classic action.

Classic cars played a part before in Codemasters' F1 series in F1 2013 - a high point in the studio's tenure on the sport until last year's fantastic F1 2016.

F1 2017 will, of course, feature this year's more aggressive cars, and it looks set to reflect a fascinating season as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel head into the European season equal on pace. F1 2017 will be coming to Xbox One, PC and PS4 on August 25th.