Try our new "For you" section

Keeping up with your favourite things just got even easier.

We've launched a new "For you" section of our homepage which shows the latest articles about any topics you follow.

Tell us what games, companies, or other topics you're interested in, and we'll show you a feed that prioritises what you're interested in. (So yes, you really can now make your own Destinygamer.net)

Not following any games already? Don't fret! The "For you" section has a handy tool to help you build your feed by asking a few quick questions about what type of games you're most interested in.

Worried about getting stuck in a filter bubble? Not to worry - we'll also give you some hints about up-and-coming things to follow, helping you stay up to date on everything new in the world of gaming.

Whether you are a time-poor parent and / or someone at the bleeding edge of gaming, we're keen to make Eurogamer's "For you" section somewhere you can stay in the know with minimal effort.

We'd love for you to explore our "For you" section and give us any feedback. This is another step forward in our journey to build a site that puts readers at its heart, and we have plans to refine the system further over the coming months.

As always, thanks for reading, and we hope you find "For you" helpful!