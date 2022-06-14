If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Off Topic: Coffee is the threshold drink

Christian Donlan
My daughter is almost nine, and I discovered recently that she's reached the age at which the right drink matters. The drink to set you up for a day. The drink to be seen with.

I realised this because a while back we were at a coffee shop getting an elaborate frappucino for her, and three of her school friends came by in the time we sat there, all of them getting their own elaborate frappucinos - all without actual coffee in them, I should add. The kids nodded to each other - to see and be seen! A month later the drink has changed - it's now bubble tea - but the set-up is the same. It's important to have the right drink.

And weirdly I remember all this a bit. I remember the period at which a drink switched from being, well, a drink, to being something more - a vital piece of identity.

Christian Donlan

Features Editor

Christian Donlan is a features editor for Eurogamer. He is the author of The Unmapped Mind, published as The Inward Empire in the US.

