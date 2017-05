The next game from the developer of Tropico is Surviving Mars, a new management game due out in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Mac and Linux.

Haemimont Games is working with publisher Paradox on Surviving Mars, which involves colonising and managing the Red Planet. You have to build a functioning colony, balancing inhabitants' survival needs with sanity and quality of life, while dealing with the hostile environment.

The debut trailer is below.