Jelly Deals: Amazon offering six month trial of Prime to students

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Update: As pointed out already, the "£6 for six-months" offer is actually on a Music Unlimited subscription for existing Amazon Prime Student members. The actual Prime offer is even better than that.

Students can actually sign up for a six-month trial absolutely free and cancel at anytime, including before paying anything. You'll get access to all the existing Prime Student benefits with no actual cost whatsoever. Fill yer boots.

Six-month free trial of Prime for students

Original Story: If you happen to have been a citizen of the internet over the past decade or so, you'll already know what Amazon Prime is and there isn't a whole lot of reason for me to go into massive detail about the ins-and-outs of the monthly subscription service. To tow the line of responsibility, however, Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service that gives you access to a whole batch of features exclusive to Prime members including free next-day delivery, Amazon Music, Amazon Streaming and more.

Right, now that's out of the way, the second hurdle is whether or not you happen to be (or know someone who is) currently a student in the UK. If so, Amazon's got an offer that's a little tough to pass up right now. Students can currently sign up to Amazon Prime and get a 50 per cent discount each month, making the cost £4.99 for all the same features that regular folk pay £9.99 for. Better still, right now, you can sign up to a six month trial of Prime for £6. £1 a month for all that stuff is probably the best offer you're going to get, there.

Feel free to cancel after that six month trial, if you like. It's clearly a 'that's how they get you' type system, sure, but it's a great offer for what you get in return and as long as you remember to cancel at the end of it, you're all good. Stack a 30-day free trial ahead of that £6 six-month taster and you've got the better part of a year covered for the price of a sandwich in Brighton. You may have to trust me on that last part.

Six months of Amazon Prime for £6 for students

Student Prime members also get access to extra discounts on things like Fire TV sticks, the Echo Dot and more, which is a nice bonus. Oh, and textbooks, of course. Because you're a student and all that. Probably.

Personally, I'm far too old to be a student anymore, as evidenced by the fact that the word 'Prime' still makes me think of transforming robots and nothing else.