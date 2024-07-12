Zenless Zone Zero Riddler's Club answers

Riddler's Club is a City-type Commision in Zenless Zone Zero that requires you to take photos of various objects around Lumina Square and hand the pictures over to Sam in order to solve each riddle.

To help you complete each part of this ongoing Commision, we've detailed all of the Riddler's Club answers in Zenless Zone Zero that we've come across so far.

As of writing, we've only triggered Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 of the Commision in Zenless Zone Zero, but we'll add more answers below if we come across more riddles in the future.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to unlock Riddler's Club

The Riddler's Club Commision unlocks at Inter-Knot Level 32 in Zenless Zone Zero. This means you also need to have unlocked Lumina Square, and complete the Chapter 2 Intermission main story in order to start Riddler's Club.

If you meet these requirements, go to Lumina Square at 12pm (6pm might be okay too) and talk to Sam to start the Riddler's Club - Part 1 Commision. Sam is standing in front of the billboard and payphones behind the parking lot where your car is parked.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Riddler's Club Part 1 answer

Riddle: An ineffable creation of silver, beautiful and smooth, brought together by fate.

Answer: The large silver artwork in the middle of Lumina Square.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

This silver artwork is to the right of the noodle shop and a bus stop in Lumina Square. Make sure you have the 'Target Spotted' text next to the button that takes the photo on your camera before snapping your picture, to ensure you've got the artwork in frame.

Return to Sam and hand in your picture to complete Part 1 of this Commission. Part 2 unlocked immediately after for us, but it's possible you might have to complete a few more Commissions to trigger it. If this happens to you, we recommend prioritising Lumina Square Commissions.

Riddler's Club Part 2 answer

Riddle: Yin and Yang, black and white… Two fantasy creatures, chasing each other's tail.

Answer: The dual dragon graffiti on the wall of the parking lot behind Sam.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Turn left at Sam's location to quickly spot this graffiti on the outside wall of the parking lot, then bring up the camera to snap it within frame, and return to Sam and show him the photo.

Riddler's Club Part 3

Riddler's Club - Part 3 unlocked for us at Inter-Knot Level 33, but it doesn't actually have a riddle to solve. Instead, you need to talk to the 'Curious Passerby' opposite Sam's usual location, who calls the Bangboo she's eyeing across the way 'suss'. To confirm if her suss-senses are right, go talk to the Marcel BB07 Bangboo who is standing in Sam's usual spot.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

After some sad Sam lore drops, Marcel actually does mention a riddle: "I'm afraid to look into the eyes of convenience store workers. But right here and now, I need to buy the latest flavor of Splash Cola." However, Marcel then immediately solves it by telling you the answer is a vending machine, and the Commision is marked as complete.

We'll update this page if we come across more Riddler's Club Commissions in Zenless Zone Zero.