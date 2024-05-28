Zenless Zone Zero is a urban action RPG that's free to play. In it, you can live dual lives as two very different personalities and adventures await.

Not everything is as peaceful as it first seems in Zenless Zone Zero. You'll have to fight your way through numerous challenges, as well as enemies, to find out the hidden and possibly dark truth.

If that sounds interesting to you, here are the Zenless Zone Zero release date and times for all platforms.

Zenless Zone Zero Release Date and Times

Zenless Zone Zero releases on Thursday, 4th July 2024 at 3am (BST) for iOS, Android, PC and PS5. Due to time zone differences, it will release in the United States on Wednesday 3rd July 2024 at 7pm (PT).

For other time zones, here's the Zenless Zone release date and time:

UK - Thursday 4th July, 3am (BST)

- Thursday 4th July, 3am (BST) Europe - Thursday 4th July, 4am (CEST)

- Thursday 4th July, 4am (CEST) East Coast US - Wednesday 3rd July, 10pm (ET)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 10pm (ET) Central US - Wednesday 3rd July, 9pm (CT)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 9pm (CT) West Coast US - Wednesday 3rd July, 7pm (PT)

- Wednesday 3rd July, 7pm (PT) Australia - Thursday 4th July, 12pm (AET)

- Thursday 4th July, 12pm (AET) Japan - Thursday 4th July, 11am (JST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

While you're waiting for this date to roll around, you can pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero and you can get your hands on some useful pre-registration rewards for doing so.