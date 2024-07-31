You need to recommend the correct movie to the Nostalgic Girl in Zenless Zone Zero in order to complete her customer request.

If you don't recommend the correct movie, she'll just keep coming back until you do, so to help you get your rewards in Zenless Zone Zero sooner, we've quickly detailed the correct Nostalgic Girl movie recommendation below that fulfils her 'the older the better' requirements.

Just keep in mind that you need to have Random Play at Video Store Level 6 in order to unlock the tape that Nostalgic Girl wants.

Zenless Zone Zero Nostalgic Girl movie recommendation

Although it doesn't seem to fit her 'the older the better' description as much as other films do, Return to Giallo City is the correct movie recommendation for Nostalgic Girl in Zenless Zone Zero. It's the yellow tape in the Retro genre, with the artwork of a police officer with pink hair and a hat.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you don't see Return to Giallo City in your collection, you might not be at Video Store Level 6 yet. To get here, you need to reach Inter-Knot Level 40 and complete at least the Chapter 1 Main Story. Once you are at Level 6, speak with Heddy in Random Play to get Return to Giallo City, along with some other tapes.

Some people have reported that any tape in the Retro genre worked for them, but we tried every Retro tape before recommending Return to Giallo City, and none of them worked until we handed it over. So we don't recommend wasting your pick on anything but Return to Giallo City.

You get 12,500 Dennies as a reward for giving Nostalgic Girl the correct movie recommendation, and other customers can now appear for recommendations, now that Nostalgic Girl finally has the tape she wants.