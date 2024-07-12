Zenless Zone Zero Nicole Trust answers

You need to pick the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to raise her Trust level quickly.

There are even some Trust events that can lower your Trust level with Nicole if you pick the wrong answer, which you should of course avoid if you want to unlock all of Nicole's Trust level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero, and additional cutscenes and activities with her.

To help you out, we've detailed the correct Nicole Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero below, ordered by their different Trust quest types. Please note that we haven't included Trust Upgrades, as you can't gain or lose any Trust with her during these Commissions.

Make a Fortune from Gacha answers

You get this Trust hangout by messaging Nicole and choosing to meet up at Box Galaxy on Sixth Street to play some crane games with her.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for 'Make a Fortune from Gacha' in Zenless Zone Zero:

Choose the left Crane (Significant Trust gain).

You also get a regular Trust increase for finishing the hangout.

How to get Good Luck answers

This Trust hangout happens when you choose to meet Nicole at Coff Cafe on Sixth Street. Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for 'How to get Good Luck':

"Aren't we here to have coffee?"

"Mr Panda?"

"You might be right." (regular Trust increase)

"The Tin Master wouldn't bless you with that."

You might be able to pick options other than what we noted for a Significant Trust increase instead, but these responses will at least get you a regular Trust increase during the hangout.

Vending machines are a gem answers

To get this Trust hangout you have to ask Nicole to go for a walk on Sixth Street with you, by texting her when the option is available.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for 'Vending machines are a gem':

"I'll kick it for you."

"Let me try again."

This option, or telling Nicole to kick the vending machine hard, gives you a regular Trust increase.

Nicole noodle shop Trust event answers

We activated this Trust event by speaking with Nicole when she appears staring at the noodle shop, not far from Random Play.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for the noodle shop event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"She hasn't got any money. Give her a break?"

"Do you want anything else? My Treat." (Significant Trust increase)

Nicole's Ambition Trust event

This Trust event is an actual Commision, and unlocks when Nicole texts you about wanting to see a particular indie move. You have to pass some time before Nicole appears at Random Play ready to watch the movie with you.

It doesn't matter what you pick during this Trust event, as it's just here to act as your way of unlocking Nicole as a promoter at Random Play. You can also rewatch the event and pick different options from Nicole's Partner Archive at the Workbench in Random Play.

Nicole Random Play Trust event answers

This Trust event starts after talking to Nicole when she appears outside of Random Play and asks about how your business is doing.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for the Random Play event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"Business has been slow lately." (Significant Trust increase)

"Aren't you going through a rough patch too?"

"Please teach me!"

Nicole convenience store Trust event 1 answers

We've actually come across two Trust events for Nicole at the convenience store, but this is the one where you see Nicole speaking with a client.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for the first convenience store event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"Whoa, the Cunning Hares are pretty good!"

The end of this event gives you a regular Trust increase with Nicole.

Nicole convenience store Trust event 2 answers

This second convenience store Trust event is triggered by walking past the 'Idol Youth' NPC outside of the convenience store. Turns out he's one of Nicole's debt collectors and Nicole wants to hide behind you to avoid him.

Here's the correct Nicole Trust answers for the second convenience store event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"No worries! I've got your back!" (regular Trust increase)

Nicole Trust level rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get for raising Nicole's Trust level in Zenless Zone Zero:

Friendly (Level 2) - x20 Polychrome, x3 Advanced Ether Chip, 5000 Dennies.

- x20 Polychrome, x3 Advanced Ether Chip, 5000 Dennies. Close (Level 3) - x30 Polychrome, Full Firepower Affinity, 10,000 Dennies.

- x30 Polychrome, Full Firepower Affinity, 10,000 Dennies. Trusted (Level 4) - x30 Polychrome, Nicole's Dynamic Wallpaper, 15,000 Dennies.

Nicole's Affinity unlocks a special event that can occur in specific areas of Hollow Zero if she's in your squad, which activates specific Mindscapes for Nicole in the current round.

You can select Nicole as your pause menu background by picking her Dynamic Wallpaper in the menu just above 'More' while on the pause screen.

We'll update this page when we come across more Nicole Trust hangouts and events.