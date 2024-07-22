Zenless Zone Zero Grace Trust answers
How to raise Grace’s Trust level.
Picking the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Grace will help you raise her Trust Level in Zenless Zone Zero.
Be warned though - there are some Trust events where selecting the wrong answer will actually lower your Trust Level with Grace, which you'll want to avoid if you want to unlock Grace's Trust Level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero.
So, to help you become best friends with Grace, we've detailed the correct Grace Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero down below, ordered by their different Trust quest types. We have not included the Trust Upgrade Commissions though as they don't provide Trust XP and instead simply mark you reaching a certain Trust Level.
On this page:
Trust hangouts:
Trust event:
Rewards:
How to unlock Grace's Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero
To unlock Grace's Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero, you first need to pull her from a Banner. Since she's an S-Rank character, you can do this on the Star-Studded Cast Banner where you're guaranteed an S-Rank after your first 50 pulls. Once you've pulled 300 times on this Banner, you can also choose to select her as your free regular S-Rank character.
Grace can also be pulled from the limited-time character Banners if you lose the 50/50.
After doing so, you need to complete Grace's Agent Story, 'The Iron Witch'. This is divided into three parts and you need to be Inter-Knot Level 32 to unlock the last part. Due to this level requirement, you don't need to worry about completing 'Anby's Problem' as you'll naturally do this on your way to Level 32.
Once these requirements have been met, you'll be able to start raising Grace's Trust level and hanging out with her.
Physical Labor Day answers in Zenless Zone Zero
This Trust hangout for Grace unlocks when you suggest meeting up in the Brant Street Construction Site. While this is a very short hangout in Zenless Zone Zero, it's still a good way to earn some Trust with Grace.
So here are the Physical Labor Day Trust hangout correct answers:
- Okay, on it! - Trust increase
- I can do even more! - Significant Trust increase
There won't be any additional Trust bonuses for completing this hangout, but, considering you've already received two, that's not really something to be complaining about. Since you can replay hangouts, this is a good one to choose if you get the opportunity to do so thanks to the amount of Trust you can earn.
A Little Spoils of War answer in Zenless Zone Zero
The A Little Spoils of War hangout unlocks when you invite Grace over to the video store in Zenless Zone Zero. (Though she will actually appear outside of the Random Play rather than inside it.) It's also another very short hangout with Grace.
Here are the A Little Spoils of War hangout correct answer in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Are you sure? - Trust increase
You'll receive a Significant Trust increase when the hangout ends if you select the above answer.
Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 1 answer in Zenless Zone Zero
Visiting the Brant Street Construction Site during the morning can see you encountering this Trust event with Grace in Zenless Zone Zero.
Here are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 1:
- G-Go ahead...
You will see your Trust increase after this short conversation ends.
Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 2 answer in Zenless Zone Zero
One day you may find Grace talking to Ben next to a cement mixer at the Brant Street Construction Site, which means it's time for another Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero.
Here are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 2:
- Maybe he tells everyone.
You'll receive a Trust increase after this event ends.
Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 3 answer in Zenless Zone Zero
Another Brant Street Construction Site Trust event occurs when you find Grace talking to Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero.
Below are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 3:
- You should keep an eye on her, too.
You'll get a Significant Trust increase if you select the above answer after this event ends.
Grace Sixth Street Trust event 1 answer in Zenless Zone Zero
If you want to experience this Trust event for Grace in Sixth Street, you need to first enter and exit Coff Cafe. After doing so, you'll find yourself automatically talking to Grace.
Here are the correct answer for the first Sixth Street Trust event 1 for Grace:
- Are there any new items? - Trust increase
If you don't select the above answer, you won't receive a Trust increase from this event.
Grace Sixth Street Trust event 2 answer in Zenless Zone Zero
This Grace Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero occurs at the noodle shop in Sixth Street.
Here are the correct answer for the second Sixth Street Trust event 1 for Grace:
- There's a big difference!
Selecting this answer will ensure you'll get a Trust increase from this event.
How to unlock Grace as a promoter in Zenless Zone Zero
To unlock Grace as a promoter for the Random Play video store, you need to gradually build up her Trust Level in Zenless Zone Zero. Eventually, you'll receive a DM from her asking for a specific video tape and, in doing so, unlock another Trust event.
At the time of writing, we're unsure whether this event is tied to a specific Trust Level because for us it happened shortly after we'd unlocked hangouts with Grace and were yet to reach Trust Level 2 with her.
No matter when it unlocks, this Trust Event is very easy to complete. Simply respond to Grace's DMs when prompted and then wait for her to arrive at the store. When she does, head outside and talk to her. You'll then be treated to a cutscene and, afterwards, Grace will unlock as a promoter for Random Play.
The options you pick during this Trust Event do not affect Grace's Trust Level in any way and it's replayable via Grace's Partner Archive, so you're free to explore the alternative dialogue options.
Grace Trust level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero
Here are all of the rewards you get for raising Grace's Trust level in Zenless Zone Zero:
- Friendly (Level 2) - x20 Polychrome, x3 Advanced Shock Chip and 5000 Denny
- Close (Level 3) - x30 Polychrome, Bangboo Give Me Strength Affinity and 10,000 Denny
- Trusted (Level 4) - x30 Polychrome, Grace's Dynamic Wallpaper and 15,000 Denny
Grace's Affinity - Bangboo Give Me Strength - unlocks a special event that can occur in specific areas of Hollow Zero if she's in your squad which activates specific Mindscapes for Grace in the current round.
You can also unlock Grace's Dynamic Wallpaper and, afterwards, set it up by selecting the button above the 'More' option on the pause screen.
Finally, you'll earn five Polychrome for completing the Heart of Machines achievement.
This is how we earned Trusted Level 4 affinity with Grace, but we'll update this page if we come across any more Grace hangouts and events.