Zenless Zone Zero Grace Trust answers

Picking the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Grace will help you raise her Trust Level in Zenless Zone Zero.

Be warned though - there are some Trust events where selecting the wrong answer will actually lower your Trust Level with Grace, which you'll want to avoid if you want to unlock Grace's Trust Level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero.

So, to help you become best friends with Grace, we've detailed the correct Grace Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero down below, ordered by their different Trust quest types. We have not included the Trust Upgrade Commissions though as they don't provide Trust XP and instead simply mark you reaching a certain Trust Level.

How to unlock Grace's Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero To unlock Grace's Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero, you first need to pull her from a Banner. Since she's an S-Rank character, you can do this on the Star-Studded Cast Banner where you're guaranteed an S-Rank after your first 50 pulls. Once you've pulled 300 times on this Banner, you can also choose to select her as your free regular S-Rank character. Grace can also be pulled from the limited-time character Banners if you lose the 50/50. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse After doing so, you need to complete Grace's Agent Story, 'The Iron Witch'. This is divided into three parts and you need to be Inter-Knot Level 32 to unlock the last part. Due to this level requirement, you don't need to worry about completing 'Anby's Problem' as you'll naturally do this on your way to Level 32. Once these requirements have been met, you'll be able to start raising Grace's Trust level and hanging out with her. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Physical Labor Day answers in Zenless Zone Zero This Trust hangout for Grace unlocks when you suggest meeting up in the Brant Street Construction Site. While this is a very short hangout in Zenless Zone Zero, it's still a good way to earn some Trust with Grace. So here are the Physical Labor Day Trust hangout correct answers: Okay, on it! - Trust increase

I can do even more! - Significant Trust increase There won't be any additional Trust bonuses for completing this hangout, but, considering you've already received two, that's not really something to be complaining about. Since you can replay hangouts, this is a good one to choose if you get the opportunity to do so thanks to the amount of Trust you can earn. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

A Little Spoils of War answer in Zenless Zone Zero The A Little Spoils of War hangout unlocks when you invite Grace over to the video store in Zenless Zone Zero. (Though she will actually appear outside of the Random Play rather than inside it.) It's also another very short hangout with Grace. Here are the A Little Spoils of War hangout correct answer in Zenless Zone Zero: Are you sure? - Trust increase You'll receive a Significant Trust increase when the hangout ends if you select the above answer. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 1 answer in Zenless Zone Zero Visiting the Brant Street Construction Site during the morning can see you encountering this Trust event with Grace in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 1: G-Go ahead... You will see your Trust increase after this short conversation ends. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 2 answer in Zenless Zone Zero One day you may find Grace talking to Ben next to a cement mixer at the Brant Street Construction Site, which means it's time for another Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 2: Maybe he tells everyone. You'll receive a Trust increase after this event ends. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Grace Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 3 answer in Zenless Zone Zero Another Brant Street Construction Site Trust event occurs when you find Grace talking to Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero. Below are the correct answer for the Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 3: You should keep an eye on her, too. You'll get a Significant Trust increase if you select the above answer after this event ends. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Grace Sixth Street Trust event 1 answer in Zenless Zone Zero If you want to experience this Trust event for Grace in Sixth Street, you need to first enter and exit Coff Cafe. After doing so, you'll find yourself automatically talking to Grace. Here are the correct answer for the first Sixth Street Trust event 1 for Grace: Are there any new items? - Trust increase If you don't select the above answer, you won't receive a Trust increase from this event. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Grace Sixth Street Trust event 2 answer in Zenless Zone Zero This Grace Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero occurs at the noodle shop in Sixth Street. Here are the correct answer for the second Sixth Street Trust event 1 for Grace: There's a big difference! Selecting this answer will ensure you'll get a Trust increase from this event. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to unlock Grace as a promoter in Zenless Zone Zero To unlock Grace as a promoter for the Random Play video store, you need to gradually build up her Trust Level in Zenless Zone Zero. Eventually, you'll receive a DM from her asking for a specific video tape and, in doing so, unlock another Trust event. At the time of writing, we're unsure whether this event is tied to a specific Trust Level because for us it happened shortly after we'd unlocked hangouts with Grace and were yet to reach Trust Level 2 with her. No matter when it unlocks, this Trust Event is very easy to complete. Simply respond to Grace's DMs when prompted and then wait for her to arrive at the store. When she does, head outside and talk to her. You'll then be treated to a cutscene and, afterwards, Grace will unlock as a promoter for Random Play. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse The options you pick during this Trust Event do not affect Grace's Trust Level in any way and it's replayable via Grace's Partner Archive, so you're free to explore the alternative dialogue options.