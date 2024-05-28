Zenless Zone Zero is a free-to-play urban action RPG from miHoYo. You can squad up to ensure your survival on your adventures, but can you use crossplay so it doesn't matter how your friends decide to join you?

Also, with plenty to explore in Zenless Zone Zero, as well as numerous enemies to defeat, it's only natural to wonder if your hard work will be reflected across all the platforms you choose to play on with cross-progression.

That's enough questions, we're here to answer if Zenless Zone Zero is crossplay and if it supports cross-progression too.

Is Zenless Zone Zero crossplay?

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero is crossplay upon release as Eurogamer can confirm via a recent HoYoverse press release. This means that you can play with your friends regardless of the platform they've chosen to take part on. Remember, it will be available on iOS, Android, PC and PS5.

Does Zenless Zone Zero support cross-progression?

We also can confirm that Zenless Zone Zero supports cross-progression too as confirmed in the same e-mail mentioned above.

Currently, we don't know much more than that but it does mean you can switch between devices and not have to worry about restarting on each one of them. This means you can play Zenless Zone Zero while you're on the go with your mobile device and pick up where you left off in the comfort of your own home with your PS5.

