Zenless Zone Zero Brainiac Quiz answers

The Brainiac Quiz is a special event tile that appears during The Abyss in Zenless Zone Zero, and you can get navigation beacons as a reward for providing the correct answers.

There's no punishment for getting an answer wrong, but as it's such an easy way to build a supply of navigation beacons, we've listed all correct Brainiac Quiz answers in Zenless Zone Zero below.

Just keep in mind that there are two questions that require you to know how many navigation beacons are in your possession, and what the deepest floor of The Abyss you have reached. So make sure you take note of what your own personal answers to these questions are before activating a Brainiac Quiz tile, as the answer is different for every player.

On this page:

Brainiac Quiz answer 1

Question: How many blocks of the same color do you need to make them disappear (in Soul Hounds III)?

Answer: 4.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 2

Question: How much does the cheapest noodle bowl at Waterfall Soup on Sixth Street cost?

Answer: 1800 Dennies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 3

Question: What number is written on the scarf of the Bangboo at the counter (of Random Play)?

Answer: 18.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 4

Question: How many ml of sparkling water does it need (for Domo's signature drink)?

Answer: 250ml.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 5

Question: Sixth Street is near the viaduct. What is the height limit for vehicles passing through under the viaduct?

Answer: 5m.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 6

Question: Which Bangboo has a ledger on top of its head (at the Sixth Street convenience store)?

Answer: Ask.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 7

Question: How many navigation beacons do you currently have?

Answer: This answer is unique to you, so make sure you check how many navigation beacons you have before starting a Brainiac Quiz, as how many you have will be hidden when this question is asked.

This tells you how many navigation beacons you have. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz answer 8

Question: What is the deepest floor you have ever reached (of The Abyss)?

Answer: Again, this answer is unique to you. However, if this is your first time in The Abyss as part of the 'Infinite Abyss' Commission, then just look at the text on the top of the screen to see what floor you're on, then pick that as your answer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Brainiac Quiz rewards

You get two navigation beacons for every correct answer you give in the Brainiac Quiz.

As it only costs one navigation beacon to pin a Brainiac Quiz tile and bring it with you to the next floor, you can create a never ending supply of navigation beacons by always using a navigation beacon on at least one Brainiac Quiz tile every floor.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Good luck in The Abyss!