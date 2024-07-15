Zenless Zone Zero Billy Trust answers

You need to pick the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Billy in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to raise his Trust level quickly.

There are even some Trust events that can lower your Trust level with Billy if you pick the wrong answer, which you should of course avoid if you want to unlock all of Billy's Trust level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero, and additional cutscenes and activities with him.

To help you out, we've detailed the correct Billy Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero below, ordered by their different Trust quest types. Please note that we haven't included Trust Upgrades, as you can't gain or lose any Trust with Billy during these Commissions.

Arcade Ace answers

You get this Trust hangout by messaging Billy and choosing to meet up with him at the Godfinger arcade on Sixth Street to play some Snake Duel. It doesn't matter if you win or lose the game, but here's the correct Billy Trust answers for 'Arcade Ace' in Zenless Zone Zero:

Say that Billy won (Significant Trust increase).

You also get a regular Trust increase with Billy at the end of the hangout.

The Usefulness of Music answers

This Trust hangout happens when you choose to meet Billy at Bardic Needle on Sixth Street. Here's the correct Billy Trust answers for 'The Usefulness of Music':

"You're not a weirdo, Billy!" (Significant Trust increase)

"Come do some street canvassing for the video store, next time.

"The theme song to Starlight Knight."

"That sounds more like you Billy."

You get a regular Trust increase with Billy at the end of the hangout as well.

Transform, O Starlight Knight answers

To get this Trust hangout, you have to ask Billy to meet up with you at Box Galaxy. Instead of playing crane games, Billy wants you to take a picture of him posing.

Here's the correct Billy Trust answers for 'Transform, O Starlight Knight':

"Awesome, that's perfect!"

"It sure is gonna leave people stunned."

"Let me take another one."

You get a Significant Trust increase at the end of the hangout when selecting these answers.

Billy’s Request Trust event

This Trust event is an actual Commision, and unlocks when Billy texts you about wanting to see a special cut of the Starlight Knights movie. You get access to this movie at Inter-Knot Level 35 after speaking with Heddy, if Random Play is at Level 5.

Once you've unlocked access to the Commision, it doesn't matter what you pick during it, as it's just here to act as your way of unlocking Billy as a promoter at Random Play. You can also rewatch the event and pick different options from Billy's Partner Archive at the Workbench in Random Play.

Billy Trust level rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get for raising Billy's Trust level in Zenless Zone Zero:

Friendly (Level 2) - x20 Polychrome, x3 Advanced Physical Chip, 5000 Dennies.

Close (Level 3) - x30 Polychrome, My BGM is On Affinity, 10,000 Dennies.

Trusted (Level 4) - x30 Polychrome, Billy's Dynamic Wallpaper, 15,000 Dennies.

Billy's Affinity unlocks a special event that can occur in specific areas of Hollow Zero if he's in your squad, which activates specific Mindscapes for Billy in the current round.

You can select Billy as your pause menu background by picking his Dynamic Wallpaper in the menu just above 'More' while on the pause screen.

We'll update this page when we come across more Billy Trust moments.