Zenless Zone Zero Ben Trust answers

Choosing the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Ben will help you raise his Trust Level in Zenless Zone Zero.

Since selecting the wrong answer can actually lower his Trust Level, you'll want to know the correct Trust answers if you want to unlock Ben's Trust Level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero.

So, if you want to be best friends with a bear, we've outlined the correct Ben Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero below in order of their different Trust quest types. We have not included the Trust Upgrade Commissions as they do not provide Trust XP and instead simply mark the progress of your Friendship.

On this page:

Trust hangouts:

Trust events:

Rewards:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Needle and the Caviar Can answers in Zenless Zone Zero This Trust hangout occurs when you invite Ben to listen to music at Elfy's store on Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct answers for The Needle and the Caviar Can Trust event: What kind of music are you into, Ben?

So music is just like caviar, then?

It's gotta be 'Retro Jazz'! - Trust increase Selecting the above answers sees you gaining a Significant Trust increase afterwards. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The Cat, Dog, Bangboo and Bear answers in Zenless Zone Zero You unlock this Trust hangout when you offer to go for a walk with Ben in Lumina Square. You'll meet Ben by the newspaper stand. Here are the correct answers for The Cat, Dog, Bangboo and Bear Trust event: What happened?

Ben, can you understand cats talking?

You understand dogs, too?

That's everyday life in New Eridu. By following the above answers you'll receive a Significant Trust increase with Ben. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Schrodinger's Bear answers in Zenless Zone Zero Schrodinger's Bear will occur when you invite Ben to the Box Galaxy gadget shop on Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct answers for Schrodinger's Bear in Zenless Zone Zero: The joy of a surprise box lies in the unknown.

We should go treasure-hunting, too!

The left knob of the left gacha machine. You'll receive a Significant Trust increase after this event has ended. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

More Bears in the Story, Please answers in Zenless Zone Zero More Bears in the Story, Please is the hangout you'll receive when you invite Ben to the cinema in Zenless Zone Zero. You'll meet him at the Gravity Cinema in Lumina Square. Below you'll find the correct answers for More Bears in the Story, Please in Zenless Zone Zero: Don't you like going to the cinema, Ben?

A majestic spare opera.

That IS going too far! - Trust increase You'll receive a Significant Trust increase after the event ends by selecting the above answers. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 1 answer in Zenless Zone Zero There's a number of small Trust events for Ben at the Brant Street Construction Site in Zenless Zone Zero. For us, the first occurred in the morning when we found him standing with Koleda and Grace. Here's the correct Ben Trust answer for the first Brant Street Construction Site event in Zenless Zone Zero: Grace is really important to Koldea. This event gives you a regular Trust increase with Ben. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 2 answers in Zenless Zone Zero This Trust event occurs when Ben is standing with Li at the Brant Street Construction Site in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct answers for the second Brant Street Construction Site Trust event: Lend a helping hand?

I can't lift that up!

I'll take your jacket!

Truly the king of the beasts.

That's a little more than just a 'technique'. You'll get a Trust increase with Ben after the event ends from the answers above. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Brant Street Construction Site Trust event 3 answer in Zenless Zone Zero You may encounter a third Trust event for Ben at the Brant Street Construction Site in Zenless Zone Zero. For this one, Ben will be standing all by his lonesome. Below you'll find the correct answer for the third Brant Street Construction Site Trust event: You startled me! Selecting this answer is guaranteed to provide a Trust boost from this event. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Lumina Square Trust event 1 answers in Zenless Zone Zero You can find Ben at the Richard Quality Tea cafe, which is near the police station, in Lumina Square during the morning for another Zenless Zone Zero Trust event. Below you'll find the correct Ben Trust answers for the first Lumina Square Trust event: Do you have any recommendations?

Which flavour teamilk do you like, Ben?

You're a really self-disciplined bear then, Ben!

Yumyum Mint Teamilk. - Trust increase

Half ice.

Extra sugar.

XL Cup. There have been reports that selecting the one option during this Trust event can actually decrease Ben's Trust in you. Due to this, we recommend following the answers we listed above as none of them decreased Ben's Trust level. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Lumina Square Trust event 2 answers in Zenless Zone Zero Ben will return to the Richard Quality Tea cafe in Lumina Square during morning for a second Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero. Some of the answers you give for this event are slightly different from the one before it, so we've covered all of the answers you should give below. Like all Trust events, this version can appear multiple times with the difference being the three questions you answer after choosing Ben's drink choice. Though we're yet to experience any negative consequences from our choices with those questions. Here are the correct Ben Trust answers for the second Lumina Square Trust event: Do you have any recommendations?

Which flavour teamilk do you like, Ben?

You're a really self-disciplined bear then, Ben!

Orchard Grape Teamilk - Trust increase

Extra ice.

Standard sugar.

Large cup. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse You may find that the first question has different options and, if that's the case, you'll need to select 'I'm still fighting whether or not I should get one.' Like the previous Lumina Square Trust event, there have been some reports that selecting the wrong option during this Trust event can decrease Ben's Trust level. We recommend following the answers we've listed above as they don't decrease his Trust in you.

Ben Lumina Square Trust event 3 answers in Zenless Zone Zero Ben has finally ventured beyond the tea cafe for this Lumina Square Trust event! For this event, you need to visit the parking lot near the river where you'll find Ben standing near a Builderboo. Below lie the correct Ben Trust answers for the third Lumina Square Trust event: What are you talking about?

What is the subject of the survey?

Just rip up your budget. Despite how callous your final reply might sound, you'll receive a Trust boost from selecting the above answers. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Sixth Street Trust event 1 answers in Zenless Zone Zero One day you will find that Ben has decided to visit the Coff Cafe in Sixth Street, which will lead to another Trust event in Zenless Zone Zero. Here are the correct Ben answers for the first Sixth Street Trust event: Nicole will take care of it.

You're overthinking it, Ben. You'll receive a Trust upgrade after this event ends. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Ben Sixth Street Trust event 2 answer in Zenless Zone Zero For this Zenless Zone Zone Zero Ben Trust event, you need to interact with the noodle shop on Sixth Street and then leave to receive the cutscene. Below you'll find the correct Ben answer for the second Sixth Street Trust event: General Chop's noodles are the best around. You'll receive some Trust after the event ends. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to unlock Ben as a promoter in Zenless Zone Zero: Retail Industry Study Materials Commission As part of your journey to reaching Trust Level 4 (Trusted) with Ben, you'll get the chance to unlock him as a promoter for the video store in Zenless Zone Zero. To do this you need to complete the Retail Industry Study Materials Trust Commission and, thankfully, this is very easy. First, you need to write for Ben to DM you about a specific video tape. At the time of writing, we don't know whether this is tied to a specific amount of Trust as, for us, it unlocked quite early on into building up Ben's Trust Level. Once you've received the DM message, simply reply to it and then do so again when Ben messages you back. You'll now need to let an in-game day pass and you'll find Ben waiting outside of the store. Now all you have to do is talk to him and, after a cutscene, Ben will unlock as a promoter for Random Play. Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse The options you pick during this Trust Event do not affect Ben's Trust Level in any way and it's replayable via Ben's Partner Archive, so you're free to explore the alternative dialogue options.