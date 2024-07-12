The Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass has quite a few different features to it, so it can be confusing when you first look at it. Also, there's a free reward track for everyone playing and there's a second reward track that can be obtain by purchasing one of two upgrade options.

Using real-world money to purchase any of the Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass upgrades is entirely up to you. If you're spending a lot of time in-game and are committed to Levelling up the Battle Pass then yes, it could be worth the money. However if you're a casual player, with the current length of the season, it's worth thinking about just sticking to the free track.

To help you make an informed decision, here's everything you need to know about the Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass. This includes, how to find the Battle Pass, how to purchase levels, explaining the Growth and Premium Plans, as well as explaining the Great Builder's Certificate.

How to find the Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass

To find the Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass you can use your shortcut menu in the top right corner of your screen and select, or use the indicated prompt underneath, the Green Icon. This will take you straight to the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass) homepage.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass explained

The Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass is called the New Eridu City Fund, it's likely you've already come across this and claimed rewards from this as you play through the first few hours of the story.

Battle Pass tracks

The Battle Pass itself has a free track that's unlocked for everyone with no payment needed and completing different levels on this track can get you a plethora of rewards that include useful crafting materials needed to upgrade W-Engines, Drive Discs or even enhance Agent Attributes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

However, it also has a second track that's only available if you purchase either the Growth Plan or Premium Plan using real-world money (no Dennies accepted!). If you choose to buy this you will have access to the extra rewards on this track once you hit each marked level. This is alongside the free track that everyone has access to.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You can see when the current Battle Pass season ends by looking in the bottom left corner of the main Battle Pass menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to climb levels in the Battle Pass

You can climb levels in the Battle Pass by collecting City Fund EXP. This can be obtained by completing Expansion Tasks - you can view your list of these tasks by entering the Battle Pass screen and selecting the 'Expansion Tasks' tab in the top right corner.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

On the next screen, you'll see that there are three different types of Expansion Tasks for you to complete:

Daily Tasks - These refresh daily at 4am server time

- These refresh daily at 4am server time Weekly Tasks - These refresh weekly at 4am server time every Monday.

- These refresh weekly at 4am server time every Monday. Seasonal Tasks - These remain until the current season ends.

You can also use this screen to claim EXP for any tasks you've completed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

There is a weekly limit on how much City Fund EXP you can earn through Daily and Weekly tasks, so farming it isn't really possible. You can earn up to 10,000 City Fund EXP each week. You can see how close you are to this limit on the left side of the main Battle Pass Menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Also, once you reach the maximum level cap for the New Eridu City Fund you won't be able to earn any more EXP!

Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Purchase Levels option explained

If you're struggling to reach your goal on any Battle Pass reward track you're on, then there is a way you can boost your levels without completing many EXP tasks, but it will cost you a fair amount of hard-earned materials.

On the left side of the main Battle Pass menu you should see an option to 'Purchase Levels'. Select this, or use the prompted command to open it, and a small menu will appear in the middle of your screen. This will tell you what Level you'll be boosted to if you choose to purchase them and the rewards you can obtain for doing so.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

The cost of purchasing these Levels will be at the bottom of this small menu. In the case of the image below, it'll cost us a significant amount of Polychrome.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

If you're happy with the cost, simply press confirm to purchase the Levels to bounce your way up the Battle Pass.

Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Growth Plan explained

The Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Growth Plan is the cheapest of the two purchasable upgrades for the Battle Pass and buying it will unlock the second reward track. At the time of writing it costs £9.99 (or the equivalent in your region).

Owning the Growth Plan will allow you to obtain the rewards featured in the second rewards track of the Battle Pass, claim a Great Builder's Certificate when you reach Level 30, and you'll also get these bonus rewards on top of that:

1 Great Builder's Certificate (Reach Level 30 to claim!)

780 Polychrome

4 Encrypted Master Tape

1 Hamster Cage Pass

10 Hi-Fi Master Copy

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to buy the Zenless Zone Zero Growth Plan

To buy the Growth Plan for the Battle Pass, head into your Battle Pass menu and use the prompted command to open (or select) the 'Unlock New Eridu City Fund' option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

On the next screen, select the 'Growth Plan' option and then you'll need to fill in your payment details on the final screen that appears to purchase it.

Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Premium Plan explained

The Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Premium Plan is the more expensive one of the two purchasable upgrades for the Battle Pass and owning it will unlock the second reward track. At the time of writing, it costs £19.99 (though it's on discount, it usually costs £21.98) or the equivalent in your region.

Owning the Premium Plan will give you access to all of the benefits of the Growth Plan as well as a few extra rewards upon purchase. Also, buying the Premium Plan will boost your current Battle Pass Level by 10.

Here are the extra rewards you can get through buying the Premium Plan:

200 Polychrome

1 Eridu Tycoon

1 Lucky Start Namecard

1 'Growth Plan' Silver Piggy Bank

5 Ether Battery

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

How to buy the Zenless Zone Zero Premium Plan

To buy the Premium Plan for the Battle Pass, head into your Battle Pass menu and use the prompted command to open (or select) the 'Unlock New Eridu City Fund' option in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

On the next screen, select the 'Premium Plan' option and then you'll need to fill in your payment details on the final screen that appears to purchase it.

Zenless Zone Zero Battle Pass Great Builder's Certificate explained

If you buy either the Growth Plan or the Premium Plan and reach Level 30 in the Battle Pass, you can claim a Great Builder's Certificate.

This Certificate can be used to get any W-Engine reward from the New Eridu City Fund: City Fund Benefits menu. This can be found by entering the main Battle Pass menu and selecting the tab in the far top right corner of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

However, the Certificate is a time-limited reward and it will not be kept for the next Battle Pass season. It will expire when the new season begins, and you will not get it back - so spend it when you get it!

