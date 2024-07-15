Zenless Zone Zero Anton Trust answers

You need to pick the correct answers during Trust events and hangouts with Anton in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to raise his Trust level quickly.

There are even some Trust events that can lower your Trust level with Anton if you pick the wrong answer, which you should of course avoid if you want to unlock all of Anton's Trust level rewards in Zenless Zone Zero, and additional cutscenes and activities with him.

To help you out, we've detailed the correct Anton Trust answers in Zenless Zone Zero below, ordered by their different Trust quest types. Please note that we haven't included Trust Upgrades, as you can't gain or lose any Trust with Anton during these Commissions.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Ultimate Grand Prize answers

You get this Trust hangout by messaging Anton and choosing to meet up at Scratch's newsagent booth on Sixth Street. Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for 'The Ultimate Grand Prize' in Zenless Zone Zero:

"What happened to your bro?" (Regular Trust increase)

"That's because your bro is roaring right now."

"Okay fine whatever, I'll buy it for you."

You also get a Significant Trust increase for completing the hangout after picking these answers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Love to See You Smile answers

This Trust hangout happens when you choose to meet Anton at the 141 convenience store on Sixth Street. Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for 'Love to See You Smile':

"Give her a model made out of chocolate." (Regular Trust increase)

You also get a Significant Trust increase at the end of this hangout if you pick this answer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Full Metaltone answers

To get this Trust hangout you have to ask Anton to meet you at Bardic Needle on Sixth Street. Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for 'Full Metaltone':

"Such a stunning timbre." (Regular Trust increase)

"I'm more into your story."

Once again, you get a Significant Trust increase at the hangout if you pick these answers.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Remember to Warm Up Before Training answers

You take a trip to Brant Street Construction Site for a workout with Anton if you say you're not sure where to hangout with him on the phone.

Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for 'Remember to Warm Up Before Training':

"Too easy." (Regular Trust increase)

Just like all of the other Anton hangouts, you get a Significant Trust increase at the hangout if you pick this answer.

Blazing Bonds Trust event

This Trust event is an actual Commission, and unlocks when Anton texts you about wanting to see a particular family movie. You have to pass some time before Anton appears at Random Play ready to watch the movie with you, but only after you receive the movie as part of your Random Play level-up rewards.

It doesn't matter what you pick during this Trust event, as it's just here to act as your way of unlocking Anton as a promoter at Random Play. You can also rewatch the event and pick different options from Anton's Partner Archive at the Workbench in Random Play.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Anton Construction Site Trust event answers

We activated this Trust event by speaking with Anton when he's standing to the right of the orange truck and toilets at Brant Street Construction Site. Anton has three grey dots above him, signaling that he has a Trust event.

Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for the Construction Site event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"Are you okay?"

"You care about them."

You get a regular Trust increase when the conversation ends.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Direction of Destiny Trust event answers

This Trust event Commision was added to our schedule in the morning, and when you get it, you'll see Anton standing opposite Enzo's workshop on Sixth Street.

Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for the Direction of Destiny event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"You bet it's me!"

"That's enough to make a Proxy blush..."

You get a regular Trust increase after the conversation ends.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Anton Lumina Square Trust event answers

When this Trust event is active, Anton will be standing to the right of the Lumina Square metro station with three grey dots above him.

Here's the correct Anton Trust answers for the Lumina Square event in Zenless Zone Zero:

"Is your body okay, Anton?"

"Maybe try Jonathan's special meds?"

You get a regular Trust increase at the end of the conversation.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

Anton Trust level rewards

Here's all of the rewards you get for raising Anton's Trust level in Zenless Zone Zero:

Friendly (Level 2) - x20 Polychrome, x3 Advanced Shock Chip, 5000 Dennies

Close (Level 3) - x30 Polychrome, Muscle Mayhem Affinity, 10,000 Dennies

Trusted (Level 4) - x30 Polychrome, Anton's Dynamic Wallpaper, 15,000 Dennies

Anton's Affinity unlocks a special event that can occur in specific areas of Hollow Zero if he's in your squad, which activates specific Mindscapes for Anton in the current round.

You can select Anton as your pause menu background by picking his Dynamic Wallpaper in the menu just above 'More' while on the pause screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

We'll update this page when we come across more Anton Trust moments.