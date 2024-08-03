Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date and 1.1 Banner and event details

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the game's first patch, titled Undercover R&B.

This first update's story focuses on a clash between New Eridu Public Security and the criminal syndicate known as the Mountain Lion Gang - with the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 Banners featuring two new S-Rank characters, and one new A-Rank.

Below, you can find out the exact 1.1 release date and time, who the new characters are, and what the 1.1 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

On this page:

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date and time

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 releases on Wednesday 14th August. It should follow HoYoverse's usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.1 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 13th August at 11pm (ET).

For other time zones, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 release date and time is:

East Coast US : Tuesday 13th August, 11pm (ET)

: Tuesday 13th August, 11pm (ET) Central US : Tuesday 13th August, 10pm (CT)

: Tuesday 13th August, 10pm (CT) West Coast US : Tuesday 13th August, 8pm (PT)

: Tuesday 13th August, 8pm (PT) Australia : Wednesday 14th August, 1pm (AET)

: Wednesday 14th August, 1pm (AET) Japan : Wednesday 14th August, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 14th August, 12pm (JST) Europe : Wednesday 14th August, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 14th August, 5am (CEST) UK: Wednesday 14th August, 4am (BST)

Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in the version 1.1 Banners: Qingyi, Jane Doe, and Seth. New S-Rank Bangboo Officer Cui also joins the Bangboo Banner.

Phase 1 of the 1.1 Banner schedule begins with Qingyi, a new S-Rank Stun character with the Electric Attribute on her Untainted Jade Banner, and is part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Faction.

All of the boosted A-Rank characters on Qingyi's Banner are:

Billy (Physical, Attack)

Corin (Physical, Attack)

This version 1.1 Phase 1 Banner starts on Wednesday 14th August and should end on Wednesday 4th September.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 1.1 we then have Jane Doe, with Seth one of the boosted A-Rank characters on her Banner. Jane Doe is a new S-Rank Anomaly character with the Physical Attribute on her No Match Found Banner, while Seth is an A-Rank Defense character with the Electric Attribute. Both are part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Faction.

All of the boosted A-Rank characters on Jane Doe's Banner are:

Anby (Electric, Stun)

Seth (Electric, Defense)

These version 1.1 Phase 2 Banners should run from Wednesday 4th September to Tuesday 24th September.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new characters you can pull for during 1.1 are:

Qingyi (Untainted Jade Banner - Phase 1): New S-Rank Stun character with the Electric Attribute and part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

(Untainted Jade Banner - Phase 1): New S-Rank Stun character with the Electric Attribute and part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. Jane Doe (No Match Found Banner - Phase 2): S-Rank Anomaly character with the Physical Attribute and part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team.

(No Match Found Banner - Phase 2): S-Rank Anomaly character with the Physical Attribute and part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. Seth (No Match Found Banner - Phase 2): New A-Rank Defense character with the Electric Attribute and part of the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team Faction.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new S-Rank W-Engines in 1.1's Dissonant Sonata Banner. Qingyi's signature, the S-Rank Stun Ice-Jade Teapot, will run alongside her character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.1. Jane Doe's signature, the S-Rank Anomaly Sharpened Stinger, will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 events

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 update includes:

Continuation of the main story.

Jane Doe's Agent Story.

Qingyi's Agent Story.

Inferno Reap - New Hollow Zero combat mode without HDD TV exploration.

Officer Cui Bangboo added to the Bangboo Banner.

New area to explore - New Eridu Public Security area at Lumina Square.

New Commission - Obsidian: Strategic Partner.

Login event for x10 Encrypted Master Tape.

Login event for x10 Boopons.

Selfie mode and filters for the camera.

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, login events, and a new Shiyu Defense Node, we're getting at least five limited-time events during the 1.1 update.

Here's a quick summary of the 1.1 events in Zenless Zone Zero:

Camellia Golden Week - HDD TV event with A-Rank W-Engine and Polychrome included in its rewards.

- HDD TV event with A-Rank W-Engine and Polychrome included in its rewards. First-Class Customer Service - Rhythm minigame event with Polychrome and Boopons included in its rewards.

- Rhythm minigame event with Polychrome and Boopons included in its rewards. Daily Life of a PubSec Officer - Social interaction event with Polychrome and an unknown Officer Mewmew-themed reward included in its rewards.

- Social interaction event with Polychrome and an unknown Officer Mewmew-themed reward included in its rewards. Scene One, Shot One! - Photography event with Polychrome and Boopons included in its rewards.

- Photography event with Polychrome and Boopons included in its rewards. Immersive Tactical Drill - HIA Combat event with with a Tuning Calibrator and Polychrome included in its rewards.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you enjoy version 1.1!