Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream date and time, 1.1 Banner leaks

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream date and time has been officially announced, and will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with its first free update.

The 1.1 Special Program is expected to reveal two new 5-Star characters for the next Banners, a new 4-Star character, and will hopefully give us plenty of information on upcoming story and event updates.

We'll cover the exact 1.1 livestream date and time in Zenless Zone Zero below, and also provide all of the information we know about the version 1.1 Banner leaks.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream date and time in UK, BST, CT, ET and PT

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream is on Saturday 3rd August at 12.30pm (BST) / 7.30am (ET) on the official Zenless Zone Zero Youtube and Zenless Zone Zero Twitch channels at the same time.

In other timezones, the Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 livestream date and time is:

West Coast US : Saturday 3rd August at 4.30am (PT)

: Saturday 3rd August at 4.30am (PT) Central US : Saturday 3rd August at 6.30am (CT)

: Saturday 3rd August at 6.30am (CT) East Coast US : Saturday 3rd August at 7.30am (ET)

: Saturday 3rd August at 7.30am (ET) Japan : Saturday 3rd August at 8.30pm (JST)

: Saturday 3rd August at 8.30pm (JST) Australia : Saturday 3rd August at 9.30pm (AET)

: Saturday 3rd August at 9.30pm (AET) UK : Saturday 3rd August at 12.30pm (BST)

: Saturday 3rd August at 12.30pm (BST) Europe: Saturday 3rd August at 1.30pm (CEST)

Make sure you also visit our Zenless Zone Zero codes page to stay up to date with the latest codes dropped throughout the stream.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero 1.1 Banner leaks

There's no official confirmation on the version 1.1 Banner schedule yet, but to help you decide who to save your precious Master Tapes for, we've compiled information below on what the likely 1.1 Banners are based on reliable leaks and official marketing that basically confirms who is coming next.

With this in mind, as their drip marketing has started on social media, it's all but confirmed that Qingyi and Jane Doe are the 1.1 Banners in Zenless Zone Zero, with Seth a boosted A-Rank character on one of their Banners. Although this marketing doesn't include their Attribute or rarities, thanks to information relayed by the usually reliable Ubatcha, and beta leaks on hakush.in, we know that Qingyi is an S-Rank Stun character with the Electric Attribute, Jane Doe is an S-Rank Anomaly with the Physical Attribute, and Seth is an A-Rank Defense with the Electric Attribute.

If the leaks and order of drip marketing turn out to be accurate, here's the Banner schedule for Zenless Zone Zero in version 1.1:

Qingyi - 1.1 Phase 1.

- 1.1 Phase 1. Jane Doe - 1.1 Phase 2.

- 1.1 Phase 2. Seth - 1.1 Phase 1 or 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Although all but confirmed through social media, the new characters aren't 100% guaranteed to come out during version 1.1, so we'll just have to wait for the livestream to see who's really coming next.