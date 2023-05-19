Zelda Tears of the Kingdom patch notes: What's new in version 1.1.1

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes will let you know about any changes being made to the game in the latest update. Reading the patch notes will often give you a heads up about what's coming, and if there's anything exciting for you to look forward to - such as a bug that has been giving you grief having been fixed.

The patch notes for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version 1.1.1 are now available as the upadte went live on May 19th, 2023. This one isn't a huge update but it does have some quality of life improvements, including a fix for a frustrating issue with one of the main story quests.

Without further ado, for those of you who are curious about what's being tweaked in your game, we've gathered all of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes for version 1.1.1 , plus we're here to show you how to update your version, and we've even listed the previous patch notes too.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 1.1.1 Patch Notes

There were only a few changes to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for update version 1.1.1, but they're by no means irrelevant as they fix a few problems that have been stopping people progressing. Here's a quick list of everything included in the 19th May patch, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

Improved gameplay experience - several issues have been fixed to improve the overall experience for players in Zelda.

- several issues have been fixed to improve the overall experience for players in Zelda. Fixed 'The Closed Door' quest issue - Some people were experiencing a problem where this main quest would not register as completed even if they had met all of the requirements. If this has happened to you, you can clear the quest by downloading this update.

That's all of the patch notes for the latest update for Tears of the Kingdom.

How to update Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If your console is set to allow automatic software updates, then version 1.1.1 of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will automatically begin to download and install once you connect to the internet.

If your console doesn't allow automatic software updates when a new update/patch comes through, then you can follow these simple steps to update your version of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, connect your Switch console to the internet. In the home menu, hover over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to highlight it (but don't start it up). Press the + or - button (completely your choice). Select 'Software Update'. Then select 'Via the Internet' Then, the update should begin to install.

It's as simple as that! However, the update may fail to install if you don't have enough room on your SD Card or Switch storage. If this happens, try to clear some space on your chosen method of storage then try to download it again using the steps you used previously.

Previous Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Patch Notes

Here's our roundup of the previous patch notes and updates for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Update 1.1.0 (11th May, 2023)

From the official Nintendo website, we can see that this particular update occurred before the official release date for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There were only a few changes included in this update and we've listed them all for you below, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website..

Horse name inputs updated - Naming your horse will now allow you to use Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Korean characters. However, be aware that if your system is not set to the language that you want to use, some characters may be missing off of your input keyboard.

- Naming your horse will now allow you to use Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), and Korean characters. However, be aware that if your system is not set to the language that you want to use, some characters may be missing off of your input keyboard. Improved gameplay experience - several issues have been fixed to improve the overall experience for players in Zelda.

That's everything added in the 1.1.0 update for Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember, all of these updates are free and can substantially improve your time in Hyrule! With that in mind, we hope you enjoy your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.