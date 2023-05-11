Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Crisis at Hyrule Castle, where to find Hoz and how to get the Paraglider
What’s happening at Hyrule Castle?
Crisis at Hyrule Castle is the main quest you’ll unlock after completing To The Kingdom of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of Kingdom.
While you can’t fully complete this quest straight away, we do recommend playing through its opening act as it will unlock features which are very useful for exploring Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
So look below to learn where to find Hoz and how to get the Paraglider. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.
While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers.
On this page:
Where to find Hoz in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
Your first task in the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is to meet up with the Hoz, the captain who is leading the search party of Princess Zelda. He’s currently at Hyrule Castle, so leave Lookout Landing and head through the ruins of Hyrule Castle Town until you reach the gates to the castle itself.
Along the way, you’ll be able to collect some more weapons and, if you choose, complete the Kyononis Shrine challenge.
At the castle gates, you’ll quickly realise that the gates are far too big for you to open. Instead, you’ll have to jump over the side of the walkway by the gates and walk around them.
Once you’re on the other side, you can talk to Raseno to learn that Hoz is at the first gatehouse for the castle. To find this gatehouse you simply need to follow the path until you reach the building.
When you reach the gatehouse, head inside and then climb one of the walls to reach its first balcony. From there, you need to continue climbing the outside walls until you reach the next level of the gatehouse where you’ll find Hoz.
Talk to Hoz and sit back to enjoy the next cutscene.
How to get the Paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
After talking to Hoz in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to return to Purah at Lookout Landing so, when you’re ready, retrace your steps. If you completed the Kyononis Shrine, then you can speed up your journey by teleporting to it.
Purah will be where you left her with Josha. After talking to her, you can take a peek in the emergency shelter or simply head straight to the Skyview Tower and talk to her again.
After a short cutscene, examine the nearby console and, after another conversation with Purah, she will give you the Paraglider.
Now you’ll want to step onto the blue glowing circle in the Skyview Tower to add Central Hyrule to your map.
Once you’ve landed onto the ground again, return to the building with the telescope and talk to Purah.
This conversation will unlock the Regional Phenomena main quest, which will task you with travelling across Hyrule to aid the Rito, Zora, Gorons and Gerudo as you’re now free to explore Hyrule!
What you do next in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is completely up to you! Do you want to go shrine hunting, follow the main storyline or explore the land for new secrets?
We do recommend taking the time to complete the Camera Work In The Depths, which is started by talking to Josha. This quest not only acts as an introduction to the chasms, but will unlock the Camera.
To follow the Regional Phenomena quest, then you need to either visit Hebra for the Rito quest, Eldin for the Goron quest, Gerudo desert for the Gerudo quest or Lanayru for the Zora quest.
