Zelda Tears of the Kingdom - Crisis at Hyrule Castle, where to find Hoz and how to get the Paraglider

Crisis at Hyrule Castle is the main quest you’ll unlock after completing To The Kingdom of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of Kingdom.

While you can’t fully complete this quest straight away, we do recommend playing through its opening act as it will unlock features which are very useful for exploring Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

So look below to learn where to find Hoz and how to get the Paraglider. If you’d like to learn more about Link’s adventure, visit our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough.

While we’ve done our best to avoid spoiling the game’s story, this guide does contain small spoilers.

On this page:

