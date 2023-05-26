Zelda Tears of the Kingdom patch notes: What's new in version 1.1.2

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes will let you know about any changes being made to the game in the latest update. Reading the patch notes will often give you a heads up about what's coming, and if there's anything exciting for you to look forward to - such as a bug that has been giving you grief having been fixed.

The patch notes for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version 1.1.2 are now available as the update went live on May 26th, 2023. This one isn't a huge update again, but it does have some quality of life improvements, including a fix for a frustrating issue with one of the main story quests.

Without further ado, for those of you who are curious about what's being tweaked in your game, we've gathered all of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes for version 1.1.2 , plus we're here to show you how to update your version, and we've even listed the previous patch notes too.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 1.1.2 Patch Notes

There are only a few changes added to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for version 1.1.2, however the changes that have been made contain audio bug fixes, and a few quality of life changes that should have a positive impact on your overall game experience. Here's a list of all of the changes from the 1.1.2 update, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

Audio Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.

Additional Fixes

Fixed an issue in the main quest, 'Camera Work in The Depths', where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Unfortunately, it looks like the duplication glitch may have been removed and you still can't pet the dog yet! That's all of the patch notes for the latest update for Tears of the Kingdom.

How to update Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

If your console is set to allow automatic software updates, then version 1.1.2 of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will automatically begin to download and install once you connect to the internet.

If your console doesn't allow automatic software updates when a new update/patch comes through, then you can follow these simple steps to update your version of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, connect your Switch console to the internet. In the home menu, hover over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to highlight it (but don't start it up). Press the + or - button (completely your choice). Select 'Software Update'. Then select 'Via the Internet' Then, the update should begin to install.

It's as simple as that! However, the update may fail to install if you don't have enough room on your SD Card or Switch storage. If this happens, try to clear some space on your chosen method of storage then try to download it again using the steps you used previously.

Previous Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Patch Notes

Here's our roundup of the previous patch notes and updates for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Update 1.1.1 (19th May, 2023)

There were only a few changes to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for update version 1.1.1, but they were by no means irrelevant as they fixed a few problems that stopped people progressing. Here's a quick list of everything included in the 19th May patch, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

General Updates

Fixed issue where, sometimes, the player could not clear main quest 'The Closed Door', even if they fulfilled the conditions to advance the quest.

If you have already encountered this issue, you will be able to clear the quest by downloading this update data.

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Update 1.1.0 (11th May, 2023)

From the official Nintendo website, we can see that this particular update occurred before the official release date for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There were only a few changes included in this update and we've listed them all for you below, copied verbatim from the official Nintendo website.

General Updates

Horse name inputs are now allow for Korean, Chinese (Simplified) and Chinese (Traditional) characters.

If the system language is not set to Korean, Chinese (Simplified) or Chinese (Traditional), some inputted characters will not display.

Made other, additional fixes to allow for a more pleasing gameplay experience.

That's everything added in the 1.1.0 update for Tears of the Kingdom.

Remember, all of these updates are free and can substantially improve your time in Hyrule! With that in mind, we hope you enjoy your adventure with Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.