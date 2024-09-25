Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough and tips
Our in-progress walkthrough for Echoes of Wisdom.
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for the Nintendo Switch sees Princess Zelda take the hero spotlight for the first time. (No, The Wand of Gamelon does not count. Stop it.)
In Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, mysterious rifts have overrun the land of Hyrule and have even swallowed Link. Zelda is left with no choice other than to partner with an odd creature called Tri who grants her the power to create Echoes - copies of objects and enemies, which she can use on her quest to discover what is truly happening to her fair country.
Our in-progress Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough will guide you through the main quests Zelda has to complete on her adventure. You'll also find links to all of our other Echoes of Wisdom guides and some useful tips as well down below.
Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough
While Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a far more traditional instalment in the Legend of Zelda franchise compared to its predecessor, Tears of the Kingdom, it still grants you some freedom to pick your own directions at times. (And Hyrule is full of secrets to be uncovered too.)
After completing the first dungeon, you'll have to decide whether you want to help the Gerudo or the Zero first. You'll then be faced with a similar choice later on in the game. This means, while Echoes of Wisdom is quite linear, you're still able to control how you experience parts of the storyline. So, when reading our walkthrough, keep in mind that this is the dungeon order we decided to take when exploring Hyrule and, while you can take a different route, the major objective you encounter will remain the same.
Here's our walkthrough for the main quests of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but be wary of spoilers:
Searching for Everyone, a main quest, begins at this point and you'll be given a choice of which location you want to visit first - the Gerudo Desert and Jabul Waters. Both locations have their own dungeon and set of associated main quests, which you need to complete to progress further in Echoes of Wisdom. For this reason, it's good to think about whether you should complete the Gerudo or Zora dungeon first.
Gerudo Desert
- A Rift in the Gerudo Desert
- Ancestor's Cave of Rest Rift
- Southern Gerudo Desert Rift
- Southern Oasis Ruins Rift
- Gerudo Sanctum
- How to reach the chest behind the wall in the Gerudo Sanctum
- Defeat Mogryph
Jabul Waters
- The Jabul Waters Rift
- Chaos at River Zora Village
- Rampage in Zora Cove
- Defeat Lord Jabu-Jabu
- Jabul Ruins
- Defeat Vocavor
Completing the Gerudo Sanctum and Jabul Ruins dungeons causes Searching for Everyone to end. Still Missing - the next main quest will then automatically begin.
- Hyrule Castle
- Defeat Hyrule Castle boss (Ganon)
Still Missing will automatically complete after defeating this boss and, after a cutscene, two main quests - Land of the Goddesses and Rescuing the Hero Link - shall begin.
Once again it's up to you to decide which region to visit first, with your choices being Eldin Volcano, Faron Wetlands and Holy Mount Lanayru. Each location has its own set of main quests and a dungeon for you to complete, so it's good to know whether you should start the Eldin, Faron or Lanayru Temple first.
Eldin Volcano
- The Rift on Eldin Volcano
- Rock-Roast Quarry
- Lizalfos Burrow
- Eldin Temple
- Defeat Eldin Temple boss (Volvagia)
Faron Wetlands
- A Rift in the Faron Wetlands
- Faron Temple
- Defeat Faron Temple boss (Gohma)
Holy Mount Lanayru
- Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru
- Lanayru Temple
- Defeat Lanayru Temple (Skorchill)
After you've complted all three dungeons, the Lands of the Goddess main quest will come to an end. You'll then be treated to another cutscene and, afterwards, another main quest - The Prime Energy and Null - will begin. From here until the end of the game, you'll focus on this quest alongside Rescuing the Hero Link.
A quick rundown of the final events of the game are:
- Visit the Eternal Forest
- Ancient Ruins
- Stilled Ancient Ruins
- First battle against the final boss (Princess Zelda Echo)
- Final dungeon
- Final boss (Null)
Congratulations! You've now completed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom! It's time to sit back and watch those credits roll.
Tips and tricks for Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Here are some tips and tricks to help you assist Princess Zelda on her quest in Echoes of Wisdom:
- Collect every Echo you see. Nearly every enemy and many of the items you encounter can be recorded as Echoes to be used at Princess Zelda's leisure. You never know when a certain Echo may come in handy, so it's best to collect every single one. Seriously - never miss out on an opportunity to collect an Echo.
- Always remember that every Echo has a cost. While there's a vast array of Echoes Zelda can create, you can only have a certain number of Echoes active at one time. Each Echo has a cost - symbolised by the little triangles found in the Echo collection in your Notebook - and your current Echo cost limit is represented by the number triangles Tri has on its tail. Since the Table Echo has a cost of one this means you can create four Table Echos if your cost limit is four, for example, but you'll need to remove some of the Tables before you can create another Echo.
- Your Echo Cost upgrades. Close as many rifts as you can - and not just the story ones - as each small rift will increase Tri's abilities and your Echo cost limit to increase. Though, keep in mind that certain Echoes will see their cost increase as you upgrade them.
- Look out for Echo variants with higher levels. After defeating an enemy for the first time in Echoes of Wisdom, you'll find yourself collecting its Echoes. Since Zelda doesn't have much fighting prowess herself, these Echoes will fight for you! Yet, as all Zelda fans will know, nearly every game contains multiple versions of the same enemy - whether the difference comes in the form of an ability or simply being tougher. Thankfully, Zelda can collect the different versions of these Echoes too and they come in the form of 'Level 2' Echoes. While these Echoes will cost more to use, the allies Zelda gains will be more powerful and therefore far more useful in battle. For this reason, it's a good idea to keep track of which monster Echoes you have at higher levels.
- Some Echoes can be made underwater. At some point you're going to find yourself swimming underwater and, most likely, encountering some enemies. Don't fear though! Zelda can also make Echoes underwater and can even use them to solve puzzles. When it comes to picking enemies though, you may want to focus on the ones suited for the water, because some Echoes, especially the monster ones, can drown.
- Four Heart Pieces equals one Heart Container. Heart Pieces are back! These incredibly useful items can be found in chests, earned from certain mini-games or just hanging out in part of Hyrule, but all are waiting for you to collect them. Once you have four, Zelda will gain another Heart Container to help her stay alive just a little longer.
- Bed Echoes heal hearts. One of the first Echoes you obtain is for a bed and, not only does it come in very when bridging gaps, but sleeping on it can heal Zelda's health. As you journey through Hyrule, you may even find yourself collecting Echoes for far fancier looking beds if you want to sleep in style. Completing the 'Dohna's Challenge' side quest will reward you with the Silk Pajamas. This outfit will speed up the process of restoring your hearts when using a bed.
- Collect ingredients to make Smoothies. As you explore Hyrule, you'll find yourself both collecting ingredients and meeting Business Scrubs who will turn them into smoothies. From healing hearts to protecting you from lighting for a short period of time to even restoring some Swordfighter energy - every smoothie provides a useful effect and can be very useful in a very tricky situation. Even the censored Unfortunate Smoothie…
- Swordfighter Form has a limit. Zelda can only remain in Swordfighter Form for a short period of time and, once the energy gauge is empty, you'll have to fill it again before she can wield a sword again. Due to this, you'll want to use Swordfighter Form wisely. It's not worth wasting on easy enemies when a tougher challenge could be around the corner.
- You can't make Echoes while in Swordfighter Form. Since Swordfighter Form sees Zelda doing her best Link cosplay, you're unable to create any Echoes while inhabiting this form. Any Echoes you've created before using Swordfighter Form will, however, remain in play, but, if you want more, you'll have to hang up the sword. Due to this, it's a good idea to consider which Echoes you're currently using or will need before selecting Swordfighter Form.
- Collect Might Crystals and upgrade the energy gauge first. Lueburry will take Might Crystals in exchange for upgrades to your weapons and energy gauge for Swordfighter Form. Keep an eye on how many Might Crystals you have and pop back to Lueburry regularly to spend them on upgrades. We highly recommend upgrading the Swordfighter Form energy gauge first - it doesn't matter how powerful your sword is if you can barely use it after all.
- Activate Waypoints. Waypoints are the fast travel system in Echoes of Wisdom, being found in both the Hyrule overworld and within dungeons. Make sure you activate every Waypoint you encounter as they will make it easier to revisit locations in Hyrule, especially when you're hunting down Heart Pieces.
- Get a horse! Sure Waypoints are quite speedy, but they can't take you everywhere and they can't take you there in style. You may even miss something important like a Heart Piece. So, when you want to travel across Hyrule quickly and in style, it's time to get yourself a horse. While Zelda can only rent horses in the beginning, she can eventually get a horse and, after learning the Carrot Echo, you can call a horse to your location.
- You can revisit dungeons and the Stilled World. Don't worry if you missed any important items in either a dungeon or a section of the Stilled World, because you're able to revisit both. Simply return to either the dungeon or where you the Stilled World and Tri will create a portal for you.
- There are multiple ways to approach puzzles, travel and fights. Echoes of Wisdom is a game brimming with creativity, so, whenever you do find yourself stuck, take a look at your Echo collection. Maybe there's an Echo you haven't used in a while which would be perfect for this situation? Or maybe you're actually missing a very useful Echo and simply need to track it down? Either way, there's multiple ways you can approach nearly every situation in Echoes of Wisdom, so just let your creativity go wild.
Best of luck in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom!