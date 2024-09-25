Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough and tips

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom for the Nintendo Switch sees Princess Zelda take the hero spotlight for the first time. (No, The Wand of Gamelon does not count. Stop it.)

In Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, mysterious rifts have overrun the land of Hyrule and have even swallowed Link. Zelda is left with no choice other than to partner with an odd creature called Tri who grants her the power to create Echoes - copies of objects and enemies, which she can use on her quest to discover what is truly happening to her fair country.

Our in-progress Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough will guide you through the main quests Zelda has to complete on her adventure. You'll also find links to all of our other Echoes of Wisdom guides and some useful tips as well down below.

Yet, if you're still unsure whether you want to join Princess Zelda on her adventure, check out Eurogamer's Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom review.

