Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Tornado Ghost walkthrough

You have to collect and present the correct Echo to a Gerudo woman in Gerudo Town to complete the 'Tornado Ghost?' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You might already have the correct Echo, but even if you don't, our short Tornado Ghost walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can help speed things along, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Tornado Ghost?', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

On this page:

How to start Tornado Ghost

Talk to the Gerudo woman standing near the top of the southern staircase entrance of Gerudo Town to start the 'Tornado Ghost?' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. You'll naturally find yourself near this area while on the 'A Rift in Gerudo Desert' main quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tornado Ghost walkthrough

The Gerudo woman wants you to hunt down a 'tornado ghost' she thinks she saw, but this is actually just the Tornando Echo. So if you already have the Echo, select Tornando in front of the quest-giver in Gerudo Town to complete the 'Tornado Ghost?' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

If you don't have it yet, you can find the Tornando Echo while exploring the rest of the Gerudo Desert. All you have to do is defeat your first Tornando enemy and then collect its Echo. We found our first Tornandos in the area just northwest of the Gerudo Oasis.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Tornado Ghost rewards

You get 10 containers of Fresh Milk for completing 'Tornado Ghost?' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which can be used in lots of Smoothie recipes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

