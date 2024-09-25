Zelda Echoes of Wisdom The Flying Tile walkthrough

You have to collect and present the correct Echo to Tormali in the Gerudo Desert Oasis to complete the 'The Flying Tile' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You might already have the correct Echo, but even if you don't, our short The Flying Tile walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can help speed things along, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'The Flying Tile', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to start The Flying Tile

Talk to Tormali standing beside the treasure chest and smoothie shop in the Gerudo Desert Oasis area to start the 'The Flying Tile' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. You'll naturally find yourself near this area while on the 'A Rift in Gerudo Desert' main quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The Flying Tile walkthrough

Tormali wants you to find the Flying Tile Echo so she can show it off to her boss. If you already have the Echo, just select the Flying Tile in front of Tormali in the Gerudo Desert Oasis to complete 'The Flying Tile' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom.

If you don't have it yet, you can find the Flying Tile Echo inside a secret cave in the northwestern corner of Gerudo Desert. The cave is found high above the red 'X' marker showing where the Energy Glove accessory is located inside a treasure chest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

To access the cave, we used Trampoline, Wooden Box, and Table Echoes to climb up the cliffs just east of the Oasis (the ones with crumbling statues atop them), then we made our way west along the clifftops to find the cave entrance. You'll come across lots of Flying Tiles inside the cave, so be careful, as they start to attack you as soon as you enter the cave.

This is where we started our trek to the secret cave. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Before returning to Tormali to show off your shiny new Echo, remember to use it inside the cave you found it in to make your way over to a treasure chest with a silver Rupee inside, which is worth 100 Rupees.

The Flying Tile rewards

You get a purple Rupee for completing 'The Flying Tile' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which is worth 50 Rupees. Although, the real reward is obtaining the Flying Tile Echo itself, as it's a very handy traversal method.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.