Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Runaway Horse walkthrough

Completing the 'Runaway Horse' side quest is a must if you plan on doing some horse riding in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you don't complete this quest, then you'll be travelling by Echo or foot for a long while.

Thankfully, you can actually complete the 'Runaway Horse' side quest quite early on in your Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom adventure. Though you will need to know where to find the runaway horse if you want to help out Hyrule Ranch.

Our 'Runaway Horse' walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has you covered through as we outlined the runaway horse's location down below.

How to start Runaway Horse in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom You need to visit Hyrule Ranch to start the 'Runaway Horse' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The ranch can be found in Hyrule Field, south-west of Hyrule Castle Town. To start the quest itself, you need to talk to the man standing to the left of the farmhouse. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo It's actually possible to visit Hyrule Ranch pretty early on in the game as you can enter Hyrule Field after completing the Suthorn Ruins. Simply head north through Suthorn Prairie. Once you're in Hyrule Field, head west until you reach the ranch. Make sure you use the Stamp Rally Stand while you're there!

Runaway horse location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom The 'Runaway Horse' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom begins with the old man explaining that the ranch is unable to loan out any mounts at the moment, because one of their horses has run off. He'll ask you to bring the horse back to the ranch if you happen to see it. You can still ride the horses about the ranch, but you leave while riding one so we better find that runaway horse pretty sharpish… The runaway horse can be found at a lake west of the Hyrule Ranch. The good news is that the lake isn't far from the ranch - just walk south-west and you'll find it. The bad news is that the horse has somehow managed to get itself stuck on a small island in the middle of the island. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo We retrieved the horse by placing a Trampoline Echo on one of the island's lower levels before using Bind on the horse. Afterwards, all we had to do was use the Trampoline to bounce upwards back onto the mainland. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo With the horse saved, mount it and ride back to Hyrule Ranch. Once there, make sure you take the horse back to the man who gave you the 'Runaway Horse' side quest to get your rewards.