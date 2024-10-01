Null's Body in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the last dungeon you'll enter in the main story and you'll need to complete it as part of the final main story quest. We strongly advise making smoothie recipes that boost hearts before entering this dungeon.

Now, we will warn you that there are multiple Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom spoilers ahead including who the final boss is - so stop reading now if you're not at this point in-game yet and want to avoid spoiling anything for yourself.

If you're ready or don't mind spoilers, here's our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Null's Body walkthrough.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Null's Body walkthrough

When you first enter Null's Body follow Link through the door to the north and continue to follow him until you come to another doorway. Follow him through this and you'll find yourself locked in a room with some rift enemies in them.

Call on Echoes to help you and Link defeat the enemies in here, we used a Lizalfos Lv. 3 and Automatons which helped clear the room quickly. When all enemy waves have been defeated the doors will open and you need to continue through the one to the north.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

In the next room you'll be split from Link, at this point head through the door on the right side.

Ignore that the floors and walls are squishy... | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

This will bring you out to to a small ledge where it seems like you can't continue any further - of course there's a puzzle here you need to solve!

Stand up against the northern door and on the right edge of the platform you're currently standing on. Pan the camera to the right here past the twisted growths and you should be able to see a crystal ball sat in the corner here. Use a Buzz Blob Echo to destroy this.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

The door to the next room will open, head through this and it will bring you out to another split room with more rift enemies in it. Again, use your Echoes to deal with them and make sure you keep as much distance between you and them as possible.

Luckily, when Link is finished on his side he'll chip in with his Mighty Bow to help you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When all enemies have been defeated you can continue through the door to the north which will bring you out to a small room. Head down the stairs in the floor here and you'll end up in a side-on area.

Here, follow the path to your left and use 'Bind' to hold onto the moving platform near the ceiling. While bound to the platform hold 'R' to follow it across to the next solid platform on your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From here, jump down onto the moving platform below you and ride this to the left as far as it will go. Then, use 'Bind' to grab onto the platform moving above you and keep holding onto this as it will lift you up the small gap to your left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When you're here, continue following the path to the left and you'll come out into an area with a Gustmaster sitting below you. Grab this and pull it off the edge into the abyss below to get rid of it. When you've done this, use a gliding Echo like Ghirro to cross the gap here and land on the ladder platform to the left.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From here, drop down and continue to the left until you run into another Gustmaster - deal with this as you did before then keep using your gliding Echo to cross to the left until you reach the steam vents coming out the ground.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

At this point stand on top of the steam vent at your level then call on your gliding echo to ride the vent up as high as it can go. Then glide over into the next vent on your right - at the top of this vent instantly turn to glide to your left and use the Gustmaster's power here to get onto the solid platform.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

From here use any Echoes you'd like to make your way up and across to the area exit on your right. Here, climb the ladder and you'll come out into another small room.

In the small room head through the door to the right and you'll find Link again. Though, at the minute, you're still separated. To continue moving forwards you need to head to the lowest level of this room and stand against the structures here.

From here, send Echoes across to the other side of the room to make steps for Link to climb up to the goo wall at the top here. This took a lot of trial and error to do for us, ultimately there's no right way to do it, you just need to make steps for Link.

You need to build steps that get Link up here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

When Link is at the goo wall he'll destroy it then come around and stand on the button, unlocking the doors to the next room. Once this happens, head through the door to the north and this will bring you and Link back together.

Continue through the large door here and this will bring you out to another room where your only job is to follow Link forwards. When you've followed Link through the next door, jump down the large hole in the floor with him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

This will bring you face to face with the dungeon boss - Null.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Once you've beaten Null you will have completed Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - well done!

That's it for now! If you're going back through Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom to play again or clear some side quests and collectibles, check out our walkthrough hub to find all of our guides in one place.