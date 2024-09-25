Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Let's Play a Game walkthrough

You have to clear the Eastern Temple to complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This involves a few puzzles and a boss fight with Smog at the end, so to help you progress and complete the quest, we've got a complete 'Let's Play a Game' walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom below.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Let's Play a Game', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

How to start Let's Play a Game

Talk to Sago, the man standing in front of the entrance to the Eastern Temple, to start the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The Eastern Temple is located west of the Zora area, directly west of the Crossflows Plaza landmark.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Let's Play a Game walkthrough

There are seven rooms you need to go in to complete the Eastern Temple, with the last one containing Smog, the Eastern Temple's boss. If you'd like to know how to defeat it, check out our page on how to beat Smog.

For everything else, here's our 'Let's Play a Game' walkthrough:

Room 1

In the first room of the Eastern Temple, use an Echo like the Bombfish to attack one of the electrified orbs to get the Spark Echo, if you haven't got one yet. Then, just walk through the door into the next room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Room 2

Your goal in the second room is to direct three Sparks into the box located in the top left corner of the room. To do this, you have to use the Tri Rod to move the boulder in the middle of the room and change the Sparks' routes.

The first Spark will always go in the box on its own (as long as you don't touch it), as it's already travelling along the wall on a path into the box. For the second Spark, use the Tri Rod to move the boulder to the end of the row of stones on the left side of the room. This puts the Spark on a path to the box, as it'll now be travelling along the wall.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

We used our Spark Echo on the right-hand side of the box, and it counted. Once three Sparks are inside the box, the door into the next room will open.

Room 3

This time, you only need to get two Sparks into the box on the top left corner of the room, and your Spark Echo still counts as one.

For the first Spark, use Zelda's Tri Rod to reposition the lower boulder close to the wall, on the right side. Then move the upper boulder away from the ramp, also near the wall, like in the image below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

For the second Spark, just use your Spark Echo while standing on top of the ramp to hit the box and open the door in the bottom left corner of the room.

Room 4

All you have to do is grab the Sparks with Zelda's Tri Rod and move them out of the way of the chest to open it up and get five portions of Rock Salt in the fourth room. Then you can climb down the ladder into the next room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Room 5

It's time for some side-scrolling platforming now! First, time two jumps in the middle section of the upper platform to avoid the Sparks, then jump over to the platform leading to the next area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

In the next area, wait until the first Spark is heading right, then quickly swim down to the underwater treasure chest to collect a purple Rupee, which is worth 50 Rupees. Then, swim up when both Sparks aren't in the middle and jump out of the water to make your way down the ladder on the right, into the next room.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Room 6

Just smash the pots in the room for rewards like Floral Nectar and Electro Apples, then go through the door to pass this room and enter the final room, where the boss awaits you. It's a little tricky to beat, so if you need some help, check out our guide on how to beat Smog.

Let's Play a Game rewards

You get the Ancient Charm accessory after returning to Sago and completing 'Let's Play a Game' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which reduces the damage Zelda takes when she equips it. You also get a Heart Piece and lots of Rupees for defeating Smog, which you need to do to complete the 'Let's Play a Game' side quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.