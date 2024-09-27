Lanayru Temple in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is in the Stilled Holy Mount Lanayru Rift and you'll need to complete it as part of the Rift on Holy Mount Lanayru main story quest.

This chilly temple is filled with puzzles that rely on your wits to solve, just like any other one you've visited in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. There are plenty of things in here that can cost you valuable hearts, so we recommend making some smoothie recipes before heading in - you never know when they'll be useful!

Without further ado, here's our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Lanayru Temple walkthrough.

On this page:

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Lanayru Temple walkthrough

Now, when you reach Lanayru Temple don't instantly head inside. Instead, head back down to the lowest level below the temple. Ignore the enemies if you can and head straight to the left past the pool of water. Here, tucked into a wall behind some trees is a doorway - go through this but be mindful of falling in the water as it's very cold!

After heading through the door you'll be in a large room with a gap in the floor - which presents a bit of a problem as on the other side of this gap is where you need to be. So, what's the solution? Why Echoes of course!

Use Echoes to cross the gap (we used Cloud Echoes again, they're quite handy) and then jump off onto the platform the chest is on here. Open this chest to collect 50 Rupees.

Now from here head back outside and back up to the main temple entrance - it was easier just to get that chest out of the way first. Head inside and down the ramp to your right, then go through the door this leads you to. You'll now officially be in Lanayru Temple.

In the next room, activate the Waypoint and melt the pieces of ice in the upper left corner for a Twisted Pumpkin. When you're ready, follow the footprints on the floor through the door and this will bring you out into a room with a fan on the wall. There are pipe-like tiles on the floor leading from the fan through the door on the right, follow these into the next room.

In here, you'll find a powerless device connected to the tiles on the floor. You'll need to power this to activate the fan in the other room. If you look across the water in this room to the upper right-hand corner, you'll see a similar device but this time it's powered. Now, head over to this device by using Echoes to make a path - we used Cloud and Wooden Box Echoes for this.

Once here, use 'Bind' to grab the flame-like item on top of the device and carry it back to the powerless one by the door without falling in the water (see, we said the box path would be important.)

When you're at the powerless device, prop the flame-like item on top of it and it will turn red which indicates it's now being powered. In turn, this will activate the fan in the other room. This will briefly heat up the room and reveal a ladder in here.

Head back to this room and across to the doorway on the left (ignore the ladder for the moment, but don't worry we'll come back to it). In the next room will be three ice blocks and two enemies. You'll be locked in this room the moment you enter, to be able to leave again you need to defeat the two enemies in here which will also reveal a chest. Open this chest to collect five portions of Rock Salt.

Then head back out into the room on the right and now you can go down the ladder here.

This brings you out to a side-on area and you'll be face to face with a rather mischievous-looking snowman enemy blocking your path. You can melt their body down or you can hop onto the climbable wall above them to make your way to the right - whatever you choose to do you need to head for the ladder beside them.

Once you're at this ladder climb down it and along to the middle of the room. Look above you where the ice is being blown out of vents and you should find there's a gap between them. Make your way up through this gap with an Echo, we used Strandtula for this.

When you can't climb any further you should be able to see a chest on your right - hop over to this and open it to collect three Monster Fangs.

Then make your way back down to the lower platform and along to the right, when you reach the ladder here climb down it and you'll be in a room where your path forward is blocked by ice being blasted out the wall.

Use 'Bind' to move the boulder here in front of the ice blast coming out of the wall in front of you. When it's safe to do so, walk past the boulder and around to the left, then use 'Bind' to move the same boulder to cover the ice blasting out of the wall here too.

Then, continue forwards through the door on the left past the Ice Keese. This will bring you out to a larger room with another fan in it. First of all, head to your left and use the boulder tucked in the corner here to block the ice being blasted through the wall again.

When the path is clear, head through the door on the left side of this room and this will bring you out to a room that's split by bars. In the upper left corner of this room you'll find another device to power the fan (like the one you saw earlier). Just as you did with the earlier one, grab the flame-like item on the right side of the device and carry it over to the powerless one on the left.

When the device on the left is powered, the fan in the room you were previously in will now be working. Head back through here and you'll find parts of the floor have been melted away, turning them into water.

When you exit the door dive down into the water and at the bottom you'll find a Small Key. Once you've grabbed this, head to the right side of the room where the heat is blasting out of three parts of the wall.

You need to make your way to the locked door on the raised platform here - we used a Platbloom Echo for this. When you're at the locked door, interact with it to open it using the Small Key you just found. When it's open, head on through.

In the next room go down the climbable wall here (while being mindful of the large icicles and ice blasting out the wall). Follow this wall down until you can't go any further, this will be the point where ice blasts will prevent you going down. Here, stop on the platform just to the left of the point the blasts are exiting the wall.

Now, to stop the ice blasts you need to block the vent they're coming through - to do this we stacked Boulder Echoes on top of eachother until it blocked the bottom vent. This gave us enough space to climb down the wall here then quickly remove them to get over to the safety of the central platform.

From here climb along and up as far as you can go, again being mindful of the falling icicles, until you reach more ice blasts coming out of the wall. This time there will be four in a row blocking your path.

To get past these we went as far to the right on the wall as we could go and then stacked Water Block Echoes on top of each other here so we could swim up past the blasts safely and onto the small platform at the top on the right.

From here head to the right and to the next climbable wall that leads down. To get past the ice blasts here, wait for the large icicle to form next to them - as soon as it does climb down past the blasts. The icicle will block them as long as it's attached to the ceiling, as soon as it drops you'll need to wait for another one to appear.

Then, keep climbing down the wall and avoid the next set of ice blasts by keeping to the left side of the wall. Continue making your way down and eventually along to the ladder on the right.

Go down this ladder and it will bring you out to an area where yet another ice blast is blocking your path to the next platform. To get past this, we used Bed Echoes to create a set of steps that actually blocked one of the blasts coming out of the wall.

Then, when you're on the next platform you'll find more ice blasts blocking your path forwards. However, for the moment turn back on yourself to look at the way you came and use a Platbloom Echo to raise yourself up. You should now be able to see a small opening in the wall near the ceiling - head through here.

Open the chest in this small room to collect a Golden Egg. Then, return back to the second platform you came from.

Now, from here use a Platbloom Echo to go as high as you can go then use a gliding Echo (like a Keese or Ghirro) to glide safely across to the raised platform on the right. Go through the door here.

How to get the Lanayru Temple Dungeon Map in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

You'll now be in a large room filled with ice blocks, first of all use an Echo to melt the cubes to reveal a ladder in the upper right-corner of the half of the room you're currently in. When you find this, climb down it.

Now, make your way down the climbable wall while avoiding the ice blasts here. To get past the first bit we made our way to the left side of the wall and then dropped down to the next climbable section. Then, simply continue down the wall until you reach the solid platform below.

To the right of this platform you'll find another fire-like item that charges the fan devices. Grab this with bind but be careful not to pass it through the ice blasts. If you do freeze the flame, drop it down a hole and it will respawn on the device again.

Now, once you've got a hold of it make your way back up the wall to the left, then stand on the platform here. We used Water Block Echoes to make our way up to the next section of climbable wall and then back up to the ladder.

When you see the ladder to your left stay on the wall. Look to the right and you'll see the device you need to plate the flame-like item on. Do this and it will power up, which in turn melts the giant ice wall that was previously splitting the room with the cubes in it.

Go back up the ladder now to that room and head through the door on the right.

In the small room you're now in you need to find a way to weigh down the two pressure switches on the ground. We did this by placing Ice Block Echoes down on each of them, which then revealed a chest. Open this chest to collect a Small Key.

Head back into the other room and across to the locked door on the left side. Open this using your Small Key and head through into the next area.

This will bring you out into another large room where, you've guessed it, more ice blasts are causing problems! As soon as you enter this room the door will lock behind you too. You need to defeat all the enemies here.

Once you've done this the doors will open again and a chest will be revealed, open this chest to collect the Lanayru Temple Dungeon Map!

How to get the Lanayru Temple Big Key in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Now that you've got this head through the door on the left side of the room, this will bring you out into a small room with a Waypoint in it. Activate this and feel free to give Zelda a little spa time in the pool of water here to restore some hearts if needed. When you're ready, head through the door in the upper left corner.

This brings you face to face with a rather large enemy that you need to beat to move forwards. Watch out for their jump attack, they'll launch themselves high into the air to the point you can't see them. Look on the ground for a shadow, this will show you where they're going to land - make sure you're not standing in or near that shadow!

Also watch out for rocks falling from the ceiling, getting crushed isn't fun.

When you've managed to land an attack on it once, through either an Echo or Swordfighter form it will split into two - great. These two can spit long ice streams out of their mouths so make sure you avoid getting hit by these. Try to keep them out of the pool at the back of the area.

Again, as earlier, use Echoes and Swordfighter form to attack them both. Be warned, when you defeat one of them it will split into two more of the same enemy type and again after that, so you could very quickly become overwhelmed.

Keep dodging incoming attacks and launching your own on them, eventually when you've beaten every enemy in the room the doors will open. Heal yourself in the pool if you need to and then make your way through the door just behind the pool.

Climb down the ladder onto the platform below and then down the ladder that's just to your left. At the bottom of this one head to your left and melt the ice shard here with a fire Echo like Ignizol. Then use the same Echo to light the torch that it reveals.

From here, go to the right and down the ladder here. At the bottom of this ladder use another Echo like Ignizol to melt the ice shard on your right.

Then follow the path to the right and slightly up the climbable wall here until you can jump off onto the small ledge on your right near the body of water.

From here, use Echoes to make your way up to the small floating square platform above the water. Then, look up and you should see a gap here. Use Echoes to climb up here (we used Water Blocks) and then light the torch on your right.

Head back down to the bottom of the climbable wall and down the small ladder to the left of it.

At the bottom of this ladder head to the right to the point where you see four icicle shards dropping from the ceiling in unison. Look across to the right and you should see another unlit torch tucked in the corner here.

To light this we stood on the edge of the platform near the icicles, though not close enough to get hit by them, then threw an Ignizol Echo over to the torch.

Once this one is lit, head across to the left until you hit a ladder against a wall. Climb down this one and then down the next short one to the right. At the bottom of this ladder head to the right until you're standing underneath a gap in the platform above you. Also, watch out for the Fire Keese down here.

From this gap look to the left and you'll find another unlit torch here. Light this by sending an Echo up through the gap and using 'Bind' to carry it along to the torch itself (we used Ignizol again). We did have to block the vent at the top of the space for this to work though.

All torches in the area should now be lit and this will open the gate that was blocking your way forwards. Now, make your way back up to where this gate was and then use 'Bind' to move the torch to the left of it out of the way.

When this is out of the way, use Strandtula Echoes to climb your way to the top of the thin gaps above you until you eventually reach a chest. Open the chest to collect 100 Rupees.

Now, head back down to where you moved the torch from and go down the long ladder to your right here. This will bring you out to the room with the Big Chest in it. When you exit the door, keep heading south and down the ladder here, you'll then be able to see that the Big Chest is stuck behind more bars.

There's a few steps to getting to this chest, so follow the tiles on the floor directly south of the chest and this will bring you out to another room with a fan in it. Keep heading south for now but we'll come back here in a bit.

The room you need to be in will have two Ice Slugs and a Bio Deku Baba to deal with. Use Echoes to deal with them and then, again, use Echoes to make a path across the water on the left side of the room to the chest here. Open this to collect three Twisted Pumpkins.

From here use Ignizol Echoes to melt the ice shards to your right and then follow the grey tiles here to the south into yet another room.

In this room head through the open door on the right and follow the grey tiles here through the next door to the north.

This will bring you out to a larger room and in front of you will be another flame-like item charging a device. Grab this with 'Bind' and head onto the ice just past this.

Follow the path laid out by the ice until you come to an empty device, place the item you're carrying on this to power it and this will power two fans that will melt large bits of ice in the previous two rooms you've been in.

When you've done this, head back past where you collected the flame-like item and through the door here. In this room look to the right and you'll see that the floor is mostly water now. Dive into this and swim underneath the wall to the right, this will bring you out to an area of water with several large bars in it.

Here, make your way through the bars under the water and swim to the far right side of the room where you'll find a chest on a ledge. There are Tektite Lv. 2 enemies around here, so we send out some Wizzrobes to take care of them (don't forget to collect the Tektite Echo!)

The bars in the water just before the ledge will block your path, so use Echoes to make your way over it (such as Water Blocks) and open the chest for a Monster Stone.

Once you've got this, head back to the left side of the room and through the door here. In the room this brings you to, dive into the water and look for the boulder tucked on the right side. Use 'Bind' to pull this onto the switch in the middle of the water here. Once this switch is weighed down the door on the left side of the room will open.

Head through here and into a room where you'll find two more pressure switches you need to activate. First things first though, head through the door in the upper left-hand corner of the room and this will bring you out to an area where another device that needs power is stuck behind bars.

Now, to the right of the powerless device is the flame-like item you need - but there are several things blocking your path. To solve this issue we simply placed a Boulder Echo in front of each hole pushing out heat to block it (but not the ice one).

Then, simply use 'Bind' to grab onto the flame-like device and carry it through the ice blast to freeze it. Once frozen, place it on the device on the left side of the room to power it. Once powered, this will activate the fan in the next room which will freeze the entire floor - and this is what you want.

Head back into the room with pressure switches in it and now it'll be easier to reach each switch. To activate them place an Ice Block Echo on each switch, when they're both weighed down the door to the north will open. Head through here.

In this room you'll face a White Wolfos and its friends, we used a Fire Wizzrobe to deal with them quickly and don't forget to collect the White Wolfos Echo when you can. When all enemies in this room are defeated the doors will open and head through the one in the upper left-hand corner.

In the next room follow the path around to the left until you reach the flame-like item in the upper left corner of the room. Don't pick this up yet, instead head to the right of this and use 'Bind' to move the Ice Block here to cover the ice blast coming from the wall.

Then continue around to the right and use an Echo to defeat the enemy hiding in the wall here. Once you've done this keep going to the right and keep using Ice Blocks to stop the ice blasts coming out of the wall.

Keep going until you've covered all of them so you can safely carry the flame-like item across safely. Continue to follow the path to the right and it will bring you to the device you need to drop the flame into.

Once this is powered, it will melt the ice in the very first room you entered after you find the Big Chest. Now, from where you are head north and up the ladder here. On this platform is a button, stand on this and the door to the right will open - when you've opened this head through it and you'll be back in the Big Chest room.

From here head back to the room south of the Big Chest and use an Ignizol Echo to light the torch by the door and then use 'Bind' to carry the frozen flame-like item to the torch to melt it.

When it's melted into a flame again, carry it over to the device on the left side of the room and drop it onto it to power it up.

This will melt large shards of ice sticking out of the water in the next room - and this is what you need to be able to get the Big Chest. Now, another frozen flame will be in the middle of the room - pick this up and put it on the device you've just powered which will now freeze the floor in the other room. Again, this is what you want to happen.

Now go back into the other room and stand on the switch in front of the Big Chest. This will lower the bars and you can now open the chest to collect the Big Key!

Head into the room to the right of the chest now and activate the Waypoint in here. You can also give Zelda some more spa time in the pool on the left side of the room to restore hearts if needed. We recommend doing this as the next room is, of course, the boss.

When you're ready, open the Big Door with the Big Key and head through to face the Lanayru Temple boss - Skorchill.

We've got a separate guide showing you how to beat Skorchill so check that out if you need a helping hand. Once you've beaten them you will have completed Lanayru Temple, well done!

