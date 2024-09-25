Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Impa's Gift walkthrough

Completing the 'Impa's Gift' side quest will allow you to ride Zelda's white horse in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Zelda has owned a white horse as far back as Ocarina of Time where she can be seen escaping Hyrule Castle Town during Link's prophetic dream at the beginning of the game. Since then it has made appearances in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Well, one of its ancestors has at least. I highly doubt it's the same horse. (And then someone reveals a piece of hidden Zelda lore, which proves it is, somehow, the same horse.)

Legend of Zelda trivia aside, let's show you how to get Zelda's white horse in our 'Impa's Gift' walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

How to start Impa's Gift in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom To start the 'Impa's Gift' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom you first need to complete the Hyrule Castle dungeon. After doing so, and watching a short cutscene, you need to talk to Impa in the Hyrule Castle throne room. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Impa's Gift walkthrough in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom The 'Impa's Gift' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom begins with Impa explaining that she's been secretly raising a horse as a present for Zelda. You shouldn't look a gift horse in the mouth, especially when that gift is a horse, so it's time to head to Hyrule Ranch. Hyrule Ranch is located in Hyrule Ranch, south-west of Hyrule Castle Town. Once there you may have to complete the 'Runaway Horse' side quest if you haven't done so already. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo For the 'Impa's Gift' side quest, however, you need to talk to the little girl in the north-west corner of the ranch. She'll explain that, while they do have Zelda's horse, it's not actually there at the moment. Don't worry though - her brother simply took the horse out for some exercise and they should be back soon. Actually, you should worry because, literally after telling you this, the girl's brother will run screaming into the ranch. He'll explain that he was at the Carrot Patch when a rift opened up and Zelda's horse got sucked into the rift. (Because of course it did…) The siblings will rush off to the rift, so we should probably follow them. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Carrot Patch location in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom The Carrot Patch is located in the northern section of Hyrule Field, on the borders of the Eternal Forest and north-west of Hyrule Castle Town, in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You can easily reach it by travelling north-west from Hyrule Ranch, making sure to go up the hill when you come to the slope. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo When you arrive at the Carrot Patch, you'll discover that it's nearly been completely swallowed by a rift. Looks like it's time to visit the Stilled World once again… Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Stilled Carrot Patch rift walkthrough for Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Just like in every other rift in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, the goal of the Stilled Carrot Patch rift is to find Tri's friends and use their powers to clear it. There are four dark clumps to find. For the first dark clump, jump across the gap in front of you entering the Stilled Carrot Patch and destroy the crates on the platform you find yourself on. Doing so will reveal a ladder for you to head down. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo This will take you to a side-scrolling section where you'll see that the dark clump is hidden inside a crate. The problem? A gate is blocking your way to the crates and you'll need to reach a switch to lift it. Firstly, you'll want to jump down to the space directly beneath the crates. There you'll be able to bind the Platboom and reposition it on the right-hand side of this area. When the time comes, jump back on top of the Platboom and create two Trampoline Echoes - on top of the other. Now you simply need to wait until the Platboom is at its highest point before using the Trampoline Echoes to jump over the boulder to reach the switch. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Now you simply need to wait until the Platboom is at its highest point before using the Trampoline Echoes to jump over the boulder to reach the switch. The gate is now lifted, so it's time to reach the crate. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo This can be done by either using Bind on the boulder or heading back down into the passage below, removing your Trampoline Echoes and moving the Platboom so you can reach the crates. No matter which method you use, you'll need to destroy the crates. We set them on fire! With that done, you simply need to collect the dark clump. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Next, you'll want to leave the side-scrolling area and head left. Jump over the gap and you'll find yourself at another patch of land containing some crates. Destroying them will reveal another ladder you need to go down. You'll now find yourself in a cellar containing two Dark Moblins. All you have to do is defeat them to get the third dark clump. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Here you need to move the first boulders aside using Bind, then find another place for the third using Bind again. Doing so will allow you to move the final boulder and, after doing so, you'll find the dark clump in an alcove. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Finally, head back to the platform where you found your first dark clump and climb upwards using Water Block Echoes when needed. You'll then need to jump across the platforms until you reach a ledge you'll have to use a Platboom Echo to reach and there you'll find the final black clump. With that, the rift will be cleared and you'll earn two Might Crystals. Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo Upon returning to Hyrule, you'll discover that the Carrot Patch has been restored. Now all you have to do is use Bind on a nearby carrot to pull it from the ground and summon Zelda's horse. Congratulations - you've completed the 'Impa's Gift' side quest! Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo