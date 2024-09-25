The Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom is part of the A Rift in Gerudo Desert main story quest.

You can find the entrance to this Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom after pulling the plug in Cryptic Cavern and draining the sand that's blocking the main entrance. Once you've done this, you can delve in!

Without further ado, here's our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon walkthrough.

Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon walkthrough

Enter the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon through the portal hole in the floor, then you'll have another small interaction with someone who looks a lot like Link (I'm sensing a theme here). In this same room, head forwards and up the ladder.

In the next area you'll see a ladder to your left, some solid blocks to your right and some pipes pushing out strong streams of steam. Do not enter the steam - it will hurt. So, how to move forward? Well - go up the ladder on your left and stand just beneath the stream of steam here and look to your right. You should see a boulder here.

Use 'Bind' to grab onto this boulder and pull it down so it blocks the pipe the steam stream is coming from.

Continue up the ladder and then, again, continue up the ladder to your left. Follow the path along to the right then up the very tall ladder here - this will bring you out to a much smaller area. There's a Waypoint in the left-hand corner here, activate this before moving on.

There's a locked door at the rear of this area and then two open doors either side of the ladder that brought you here. First, head through the doorway to the left and it will bring you out to a seemingly empty room.

Once you're in here the door will lock behind you and the floor will start to attack you (no we're not kidding). We blocked the incoming floor-tile attacks by placing a Boulder Echo right in front of Zelda and then just waited for the tiles to run out.

When all of the tiles have attacked and you've survived, the chest will appear on the opposite side of the room. Open this to collect 20 Rupees. Then, when you're ready, head back through the (now open) door back to the room with the Waypoint.

Now you can start your mission to get the Small Key for the locked door in this area. To do this, continue going straight across this area and through the door on the right.

This will bring you out to a room with a moving floor in it. You'll also notice two blue cubes moving to block the doorway in the top right corner of the screen. There are also Keese in here that will drop Rupees when defeated - we recommend dealing with those first before carrying on.

To keep the cubes from blocking the doorway you need to jump onto the moving floor and run across it to the gap between the bars on the edge of the platform the blue cubes are on. When here, you need to find a way to get up onto the platform - we threw a Trampoline Echo down just slightly past the gap so we could jump on it as the floor moved it away.

Once you're on the platform with the blue cubes, turn to face the long device by the main doorway. From here, use 'Bind' to pull it out as far as you can and this will move the cubes away from the door. When there's enough space for you to fit through, let go of the device and run through the door into the next area.

This will bring you out to another seemingly empty room - but look at the wall at the back, it has handles. To continue moving forward, use 'Bind' to grab onto one of the handles and pull backwards to reveal a gap you can walk through.

Head through the gap and you'll find a chest in a room with four jars. Open the chest to collect the Small Key. Also, smash the jars in here to get some Refreshing Grapes.

Once you've collected the Small Key, head back the way you came until you get to the room with the locked door in it. Head over to the door and interact with it to use the Small Key to open it.

Head through the door and you'll come to a room with four Snake Statues in it - luckily enough they're not actual snakes! Collect one of their Echoes and then continue moving forwards through the door in the rear of the area.

In here the door will once again lock behind you and you'll encounter two Mothula. Defeat them and collect their Echo. They'll also drop Rupees when defeated, which is always nice.

When you've dealt with them, head through the door on your right (there is one that's half buried at the back of this space but we'll come back to this later.)

In the area you come to you'll be facing a wall. There are some jars in here, smash these to get Electro Apples

Behind this wall is a chest but we'll come back to this later.

Now, head through the doorway at the bottom of the small entrance area for this section and you'll come out to another place with moving floors - only this time they're floating in the middle of a large gap.

Now, before you start to make your way across the moving floor you need to clear the boxes opposite you - otherwise you won't be able to get to the next platform. We used two Tornando Echoes to move them out of the way.

When your exit area is clear, you can now start to make a path onto the moving floor. Simply hop across to the moving floor, run across it as fast as you can then hop off onto your newly revealed exit area. Ta-da, you've made it safely across - now head down the ladder here.

In the next area continue down the ladder, head to your left and down the ladder again. This will bring you to a short platform but don't continue forwards yet - a very rolly enemy is throwing itself across the rest of the space here.

To easily defeat them you can use the Mothula Echo you collected earlier - it took them out in one hit for us. Then, when the area is clear, continue to move across to the right until you come to a small section of sandy floor. Beneath this is a chest.

To get to this chest we used a Holmill to make a gap in the sand that we could pop Zelda through. When you reach the chest, open it to collect a Golden Egg.

Now to get out of this chest area use a Holmill again to make a hole in the sand to the left of the chest - but be warned there are two enemies rolling about beneath you so get ready with your Mothula Echo.

As soon as you drop down run to the right and climb halfway up the ladder, then release the Mothula Echo to deal with those pests.

When the area is clear, drop back down the ladder then head to the left and down the tall ladder here. This will bring you out to a room with a tablet in the middle of it and a waypoint in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. Activate this Waypoint before moving forwards.

Now, this goes against all instinct, but interact with the mysterious-looking tablet in the middle of the room that's definitely not cursed. The tab gives you clues as to what to do next 'Seek two distinct tributes. Clues to the desired tributes are recorded somewhere on this floor'.

Now, if you look either side of the big gold and black door behind the tablet you'll see two red squares on the floor - yes, this is where the tributes need to go. So now, you need to find them.

Head to the right and pull the handle on the wall here with 'Bind' to open it up so you can walk through the gap here. In the next room you'll find lots of clumps of sand.

We used a Wind Cannon Echo to clear them quickly - one will reveal a chest buried in the sand. Use 'Bind' to pull this chest out and open it to collect 10 Portions of Rock Salt.

Then, head to the upper right-hand corner of the room and interact with the tablet here - it will tell you that 'It stands quietly in the Sanctum. It is blue in colour, with large tusks and a long nose'. That's the clue for one of the Tributes.

How to get the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Map in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To find the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Map head into the room to the left of the tablet. This will bring you out into a room with multiple green boxes and a Poe enemy in the middle.

Defeat them to proceed but stay away from their flame-drop attacks - use the green boxes around the room as cover. We used a Darknut Echo to distract them and then we lifted one of the jars around the room and threw it at the enemy to take them out.

When the Poe is defeated, a chest will appear in the middle of the room - but remember to collect its Echo first! Open the chest here to collect the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Map.

How to find the two tributes in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Head through the door in the bottom left-hand corner of the room and this will bring you back to the outer edge of the dungeon! Don't worry you're still going the right way.

Here you'll get another glimpse of the Link-a-like (see what we did there?). You can head to the right and you should see a square in the wall of the Dungeon. Use Echoes to create steps up to this opening - we used Wooden Boxes and Trampolines.

Head through the opening back inside the Dungeon and you'll be in a room filled with Rupees! Collect all of them (Rupees are useful.)

Now, head back outside back to where you left the Dungeon a moment ago. From here, follow the path down and to the left now - continue to follow the path forward, dealing with enemies as you find them until you come to a section where a chest is sitting in the sand on a raised platform to your left.

We simply used a Trampoline Echo to reach this chest. Use 'Bind' to pull it out of the sand - open it to collect 20 Rupees.

Then, drop back down and head to your right. Again, we used a Trampoline Echo here to reach the higher-up area.

Once you're up here, continue to follow the path forwards past the tree - don't forget to collect the Energy floating around here. You'll then come to a tall column with handles on the side of it.

Use 'Bind' to grab onto one of the handles and pull in the opposite direction to twist the lower section of the column around - this will reveal the bottom half of the ladder.

Climb up this ladder and at the top is a chest - collect this to get 50 Rupees.

From here, hop over the gap to your left to get onto the stone platform here and follow the path forwards until you can't go any further.

Then, follow the path to your right but be careful as there's an enemy waiting here - they will knock you off so it's best to defeat them quickly. You can use any Echo you like. Once you've dealt with them, follow the path around and south to a trio of Cacti.

These Cacti are lining a pit of sand. Walk around the edge of the sand pit until you're standing against the wall on the right. You can get up on top of this any way you want to, but we used a Trampoline and that was sufficient.

Once you're up here, continue to follow the path around until you reach another Waypoint (activate this quickly) and the roof of the Dungeon, there are a couple of enemies up here so use any Echoes you like to defeat them.

When you've cleared this area, look to the left of the waypoint and you'll see a tile on the floor that's actually made of sand. We strongly advise activating this Waypoint before moving on.

Use a Holmill Echo to make a hole in this piece of sand and drop Zelda through it. You'll now be next to that chest we missed from earlier! Open the chest here to collect 50 Rupees - smash the jars here to get some Warm Pepper and Refreshing Grapes. You can then get out of this area by warping back to the Waypoint on the roof.

In the southernmost part of this rooftop area are three clumps of sand, destroy them to reveal a chest. Open this chest to collect a Monster Stone.

From here, head across to the right side of this area (which, if you look carefully, you'll see is the roof of the dungeon) and you'll find a climbable wall heading downwards. Climb down this and then climb down the next wall below it to get back to ground level.

Another enemy awaits here - enter Swordfighter form to defeat them quickly.

How to get the Bow of Might in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

Now you can start your mission to get the Bow of Might. From here, head back inside the Dungeon using the door on the left. Once inside, head across the sandy floor to the rear platform - here you'll see more blue cubes blocking a doorway. We used a Trampoline to get here.

Once up here, turn to face the long device in the lower left-hand corner of the screen. Use 'Bind' to pull this device back as far as you can - this will again move the cubes away from the door. When there's enough space for you to run through, let go of the device and dash through the revealed door. (You may need to go back on the sand for this, but simply use another Trampoline on the sand to swiftly get back to the door)

In the next room you'll find several enemies and, luckily, multiple areas to use as cover. Take out the enemies as you'd like to (we found Ignizol and Sworfighter Form useful) and then collect a Cat Statue Echo from one of the Cat Statues dotted around the room.

Then, use the 'Bind' ability to move the Cat Statue away from the door in the top left-hand corner of the area.

Head through the door and it will bring you out to a long room - first things first though, activate the Waypoint here.

Then, follow the path to the left (smash the jars here if you want some Warm Pepper). Enter the door at the end of this room and it will bring you out to another encounter with the Link-a-like (no we're not sorry.) This time they've got a bow (I wonder what that is called) so be careful and use cover as much as you can to avoid getting hit by the arrows.

Time to fight them again - this room is larger than when you last fought Link in Suthorn Ruins, and there's plenty more places to find cover. Now, there are different ways you can fight this Link but we distracted them with a couple of Echoes then used Swordfighter Form to attack them and knock them down one of the large holes on either side of the room. This defeated them rather quickly…

Which was too good to be true! There's now three evil Imposter Links to deal with - so you better get running. There are hearts in the jars and sand piles around the room if you need a little boost at any time.

Now, we found it easiest to distract the Imposter Links with Echoes and then using Swordfighter Form to pick them off one by one.

Once they've been dealt with this battle is over and you can collect the Bow of Might. This allows you to fire arrows using 'X' while you're in Swordfighter Form.

Now head through the newly revealed door at the rear of this space and up the ladder here (you can stock up on any remaining hearts around the room first if you need to.)

At the top of the ladder head to the right and stand on the solid platform here - then use a Strandtula to make a string to the ceiling through the gap above you. Climb the string here and at the top, enter Swordfighter Form. While in this form, hop across to the platform to the right and while you're in the air swing the sword to destroy the goo blocking your path here.

When the path is clear, jump across to the platform and follow it along to the right until you reach the ladder in the middle that's going up. Climb up this and activate the Waypoint at the top before moving on.

To the right you'll find a moving floor and that flames are blocking your path here, however this is the way you need to go. To move the flames out of your way, stand near the edge of the moving floor and use 'Bind' to grab onto the top of the device spitting out the flames - then pull it back as far as you can so it changes direction.

Once the path is clear, ride the moving floor along to the next solid area on the right.

When here, you'll notice the next moving floor is heading upwards to the north and now three sets of flames are blocking your path. You can clear the first two sets of flames out of the way by remaining on the platform you're currently on and using 'Bind' to pull them into a different position.

However, to clear the third one out of the way you need to be on the moving floor itself which will pull you towards the flames. When you're about a third of the way across, use 'Bind' to grab onto the flame-emitting device and then pull back as far as you can (you can do this by walking backwards on the moving floor). This will eventually change the direction of the flames and you can ride the floor safely across to the next solid area.

When you're here, interact with one of the blue statues here to learn the Elephant Statue Echo - this is one of the tributes you need for the door by the mysterious tablet.

Head to the left now and open the chest here to collect a Small Key! Once you've got this, continue following the path to the left and up the ladder here to a higher platform.

Up here, follow the path around to the left and you'll find another moving floor heading south. There are more flames at the end of the moving floor so hop onto it and quickly use 'Bind' to change the flames' direction before you reach it or you'll toast Zelda.

Drop back down at the end of the moving floor and open up your Dungeon Map - you now need to head back to the room with the locked door in it - this is south of where you currently are. We've marked its location on the map below for you.

Now, use the Small Key you collected earlier to open the locked door here (it's to the right of the blue cubes that block the doorway).

In the next area you'll be in a room filled with jars and, though it seems like a dead end, you're in the right place. The patterns on the middle section of the rear wall are different to the rest of the wall - yes you've found a secret door.

Use 'Bind' to grab onto a piece of this wall and then pull back as much as you can to open it up.

Head through the opening here and follow the path around to the right. At the end of this path, look to your left and you'll see three unlit torches. There will also be a pipe blowing out steam and another flame-emitting device here.

You need to light all three torches here. We used an Ignizol to light the one that's attached to the platform itself.

That now leaves two - to light the next torch we stood on the stairs and threw Ignizol a the torch closest to the door.

For the final torch follow the path back down and to the left as far as you can go. Then, use 'Bind' to pull the steam emitting device from its stand and drop it down the hole.

Now that's gone, head back up the path to the right and grab onto the flame-emitting device with 'Bind'. Pull it as much as you can so that it changes direction, as it spins around it should light the final torch here.

Once they've all been lit another stone tablet will appear in the upper right-hand corner of the room. Head over to this to read it - this one says 'It rests its wings atop a tower. It bears sharp eyes and a strong beak'.

Now, this doesn't sound like any of the statues we've found so far - so time to get searching!

Head back to the roof of the Dungeon via the Waypoint you activated earlier, we've marked its location on the map below:

Once back on the roof head right and then down the climbable wall here.

Then, continue to follow the path to the right until you can't go any further. You should be facing a very tall wall here now.

You now need to find a way to get to the top of this wall. We used some boxes and a trampoline to climb up to the lower ledge on the left.

Then from here we turned to face the wall and stacked beds on top of each other to create steps up to the top of the tall wall.

Once you're at the top of the tall wall follow the path past the tree stump and defeat the enemies here as you go. Keep following this path until you come to an area with some sand mounds and cacti in it.

Here, grab onto one of the handles either side of the tall column at the back using 'Bind' (these are slightly hidden by the cacti). Then pull back as far as you can until the bottom portion of the column spins around to reveal the lower half of the ladder.

At the very top of this column is the second tribute - interact with it to learn the Hawk Statue Echo.

Now, head back to the room with the Mysterious Tablet in it and place your newly learned Echo on one of the red tiles and the Elephant one on the other (if it's disappeared). With both tributes on these tiles, the door will now open.

How to get the Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon Big Key in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom

To get the Gerudo Sanctum Big Key, head through this door into the next room and you'll see a big device with a handle on it to your right. Use 'Bind' to grab onto the handle and pull it back as far as you can while walking to the left.

This pulls the device out of the wall which turns out to be a plug. With this pulled out, more areas of the dungeon are now available - so let's get exploring!

Head through the hole made by pulling the plug out and you'll be in a room with a chest that's stuck in the middle of a puzzle.

Use the turning wheel in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen to move the outer wheel of the device so that the dark line there is in line with the dark line on the floor. When this is in line, the outer ring will sink.

Now, do the exact same with the inner ring - line up the dark line on that with the one on the ground and this will also sink away.

You can now get to the chest! Open this to collect the Big Key.

Now, head through the doorway in the top right-hand corner of the room, this will bring you straight out to the door you've just earned the key for. Activate the Waypoint beside this door and interact with the big locked door to open it.

Go through the door to enter the Boss area. We've got a separate guide on beating Mogryph in Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon, so that's worth checking out if you find yourself getting stuck. We also have a guide on how to reach a chest stuck behind a troublesome wall in the Gerudo Sanctum.

All you need to do now is defeat this boss and you will have completed Gerudo Sanctum Dungeon!

That's all for now! If you're looking for more content and some handy tips for your adventure, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.