Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Finding the Flying Plant walkthrough

You have to collect and present the correct Echo to the elderly man in Suthorn Village to complete the 'Finding the Flying Plant' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You might already have the correct Echo, but even if you don't, our short Finding the Flying Plant walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can help speed things along, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Finding the Flying Plant', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're looking for more help, check out our Zelda Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.

How to start Finding the Flying Plant

Talk to the elderly man standing outside of the house by a small pond in Suthorn Village to start the 'Finding the Flying Plant' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. You'll naturally find yourself near this area after completing 'The Mysterious Rifts' main quest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Finding the Flying Plant walkthrough

The elderly man in Suthorn Village wants to cheer his wife up by showing her a flying plant, which is actually the Peahat Echo. So to complete the 'Finding the Flying Plant' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom, all you have to do is select the Peahat Echo in front of the elderly man, to show it off to him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

You might already have Peahat, as you get the Echo by defeating your first Peahat enemy. If you don't have one, just like the elderly man hints at, Peahats are easily found in the eastern cave in Suthorn Forest.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

Finding the Flying Plant rewards

You get one Might Crystal for completing 'Finding the Flying Plant' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Might Crystals are used at Lueburry's home to upgrade Zelda's Swordfighter Form.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.