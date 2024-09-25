Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Elusive Tumbleweeds walkthrough

You have to drag a tumbleweed to a Gerudo woman in Gerudo Town to complete the 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This is more difficult than it sounds, as the surrounding tumbleweeds are very delicate, so they break easily. Our short Elusive Tumbleweeds walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom details how to quickly solve this puzzle, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Elusive Tumbleweeds', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

How to start Elusive Tumbleweeds

Talk to the Gerudo woman standing on the staircase just north of a black cat, in the western side of Gerudo Town, to start the 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' side quest in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom. You'll naturally find yourself near this area while on the 'A Rift in Gerudo Desert' main quest.

Elusive Tumbleweeds walkthrough

You have to grab a tumbleweed and take it back to the Gerudo woman's location in Gerudo Town to complete the 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Not so easily achieved when tumbleweeds break after touching the environment, however.

To start the task, head down the western path beside Gerudo Town, where you'll find some tumbleweeds blowing northwards.

Next, position Zelda on the northside of a tumbleweed and use the Tri Rod to grab it and hold it in place. Then, move northwards with the tumbleweed, towards Gerudo Town, taking care not to bump into anything, or the tumbleweed might break. If you get stuck on the first narrow staircase, try jumping while pressing up to force Zelda and the tumbleweed forward.

When you get to the staircase that leads into Gerudo Town, you might need to reposition Zelda to be as close to the tumbleweed as possible, on the northside of it. You need to do this so both Zelda and the tumbleweed can fit on the staircase, or the tumbleweed will break.

If you need to reposition, press 'ZR' to release the tumbleweed, then quickly get closer and grab it with the Tri Rod again. All you have to do now is carefully take the tumbleweed to the Gerudo woman you picked the quest up from in Gerudo Town to complete the 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' side quest.

Elusive Tumbleweeds rewards

You get two Might Crystals for completing 'Elusive Tumbleweeds' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Might Crystals are used at Lueburry's home to upgrade Zelda's Swordfighter Form.

