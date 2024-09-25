Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Deliver the Grilled Fish walkthrough

You have to find Anube and give him his mum's grilled fish to complete the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

His mother in Seesyde Village gives you a hint towards Anube's location, but not how to reach him when you find him. So to help you progress and complete the quest, we've got a short 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom below.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Deliver the Grilled Fish', so you can get your hands on its rewards as soon as possible.

How to start Deliver the Grilled Fish

Talk to the woman on the wooden pier in Seesyde Village to start the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This is the woman with the "Is he coming home?" text bubble above her. You'll naturally find yourself near this area while following 'The Jabul Waters Rift' main quest.

Deliver the Grilled Fish walkthrough

You have to carry the grilled fish the woman in Seesyde Village gives you to her son, Anube, in the woods just north of the village to complete the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Presenting the Grilled Fish Echo to Anube won't work, as he specifically wants his mum's special grilled fish.

Anube is located directly north of Seesyde Village, just across from the fallen pillar that acts as a bridge across the river, into Jabul Waters.

Before you start your walk towards Anube, make sure to learn the Grilled Fish Echo from the fish you're given. Then, pick the fish up and head directly north until you find the fallen pillar. To get across the pillar with the fish, you can either make your own pathway with Echoes like the Old Bed, or chuck the fish onto the fallen pillar, and then use an Echo like the Trampoline to get up yourself.

If you lose the fish here, or if it gets damaged in the next section, you can always return to Anube's mum in Seesyde Village to get a new one.

You'll come across the woods Anube is located in after crossing the fallen pillar, but there are a group of enemies surrounding a chest below him. To easily dispatch them, use the Grilled Fish Echo to distract the enemies, then attack them with an Echo like the Peahat. Once all enemies are defeated, the chest in the middle will unlock and you can open it to get 10 Riverhorses.

All you have to do now is build your way up to Anube on the northern cliff in this area, then chuck his mum's grilled fish at him. You can achieve this a number of ways, but we found it easiest to stack three Old Bed Echoes like a set of stairs, then throw the fish up the stairs as we climbed them.

Remember, Anube only wants his mum's cooking, so using the Grilled Fish Echo in front of him won't progress the quest.

To complete the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest, just head back and speak with Anube's mum in Seesyde Village.

Deliver the Grilled Fish rewards

You get 10 pieces of Bubble Kelp for completing the 'Deliver the Grilled Fish' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which can be used to make various Smoothie recipes.

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.