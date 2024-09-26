Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Automaton Engineer Dampé walkthrough

You have to collect and present the correct Echoes to Dampé in order to get your first Automaton and complete the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

You might already have the correct Echoes, but even if you don't, our Automaton Engineer Dampé walkthrough for Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom can help speed things along, so you can get back to saving Link.

We've also briefly detailed how to start 'Automaton Engineer Dampé', so you can get your hands on its rewards and start building your Automaton collection as soon as possible.

How to start Automaton Engineer Dampé

Follow the northeastern road above Hyrule Ranch in Hyrule Field to trigger the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. You'll see Dampé having a heated discussion with a crow who has stolen a key from him.

For us, Dampé appeared after we completed the Hyrule Castle dungeon. So if you can't see Dampé here, you'll need to continue with the main story for a bit.

Automaton Engineer Dampé walkthrough

Your first step is to defeat the crow that has stolen Dampé's clockwork key. You can use lots of different types of Echo to get the job done, but we opted to burn the crow with the Ignizol Echo, which did the trick.

You can now travel to Dampé's 'funky looking' studio in the northern Eastern Hyrule Field area, near Hebra Mountain. It's right beside a Warp point, so is very easy to travel to.

When you enter his studio, Dampé will give you five Twisted Pumpkins (which you can use to make Smoothies), and then he will explain how Automatons work. To get your first Automaton, you have to inspire Dampé by placing two specific Echoes on the grey pedestal inside the studio.

For this first quest, Dampé wants you to show him a creature with a big eye, the sort that's alway jumping around, and something that shoots hot smoke out of its backside to blast forward.

The correct Echoes you have to show him to complete the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest in Echoes of Wisdom are:

Tektite

Mothula

We found our first Tektite in Hyrule Field, north of Hyrule Ranch.

As for Mothula, we came across our first one in the Gerudo Sanctum while on the 'A Rift in Gerudo Desert' main story quest.

Once you've shown him these two Echoes, Dampé will get to work making your very first Automaton!

Automaton Engineer Dampé rewards

You get the Techtite Automaton for completing 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which blasts away nearby monsters after performing a jump. Dampé also gives you a clockwork key, which is used to wind up any Automaton in order to activate it.

If any of your Automatons break, you can bring them back to Dampé, who will fix them if you have enough Rupees and Monster Stones.

For more help in Echoes of Wisdom, check out our pages on all Echo locations, Fairy Bottle locations, and Heart Piece locations.